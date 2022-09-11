Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks MLB Odds, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 11| 2022 MLB Season

The third and final game between the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks is this Sunday. In an enthralling first two games, the Rockies have won the series and the Diamondbacks are left to play for pride. Coors Field is set to host the final encounter.

They hold the bottom two slots in the National League West division. Colorado are last, with a 61-79 record for the season. The reason they are at the bottom is their dismal away performance. They are 21-46 while on the road, which conflicts with their home performances (a respectable 40-33). Their current 5-5 run shows their inconsistency. A series win against the Diamondbacks will help them prepare for next season.

Arizona lost their way somewhere towards the final part of the season. They were in the mix for a large part of the campaign but an irregular patch has put them in the fourth spot. They are now miles away from the playoffs but would like to finish the season with a few wins. This series loss against the Rockies has put their fourth position in danger as well.

The Rockies are looking to completely whitewash the series. Two back-to-back emphatic wins are certainly good for their confidence. Moreover, the wins looked easy, breezy, and comfortable. Colorado will look for more of the same today as they have the support of the home crowd. Arizona will try their best to avoid three losses on the trot. Make sure not to miss this one.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks match details

Match: Arizona Diamondbacks vs. Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Sunday, September 11, 03:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks betting odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +135 +1.5 (-110) U 10.5 (-105) Arizona Diamondbacks -155 -1.5 (-110) O 10.5 (-115)

The odds favor the Diamondbacks for the final game.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Pick

Zac Gallen is probably the best thing that has happened to Arizona. He comes in at 11-2 for the season and is ready to pitch in the final game. His statistics are absolutely fantastic and there is no doubt in what he brings to the table. It's going to be tough for the Rockies and they could be in for a long afternoon. Gallen is the best pick of the game.

Zac Gallen: Season Statistics

GP IP H ER W/L SO ERA 26 152.2 100 41 11/2 152 2.42

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks prediction

This third game is really tough to call for but the Diamondbacks have to win this one. They can't afford to have three losses in a row. Even though it will be a tough game, expect the Diamondbacks to see this through.

Pick/Prediction: Diamondbacks -155

Edited by John Maxwell