Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 MLB Season

In game two of their three-game series, the Arizona Diamondbacks (65-72) take on the Colorado Rockies (60-79). The game at Coors Field will begin at 8:10 p.m. EDT. The best odds, lines, and picks for tonight's game are here.

Season series: Rockies lead 9-8.

A three-run home run in the bottom of the ninth inning by the Rockies sealed their 13-10 victory in the opening game of the series. They've won four of their previous six games, including three straight contests. Their chances of making it to the playoffs are over, but they will still be looking for a morale-boosting series win tonight.

"Paw-ty on Blake Street" - Rockies

The Diamondbacks have dropped four of their last six games, including three in a row. On their current road trip, they have a score of 1-3. Arizona had a chance to tie it up at 10-8 after the fifth inning, but the defeat on Friday prevented that. The Diamondbacks are 9-5 over their previous 14 games, despite their recent losing streak.

"Final." - Dbacks

The Rockies will start with Jose Urena on the mound. Since making his switch from the Marlins, he has already suffered six defeats in his 12 starts for the Rockies. He has an ERA of 6.13 and a 1.67 WHIP. He has had a horrible season so far and does tend to give out a massive numbers of runs early in the game.

The Diamondbacks will start Madison Bumgarner on the mound. He has an ERA of 4.83, a 1.48 WHIP, and a W-L of 6-13. He hasn't had a stellar season so far and has lost in four of his last six starts on the hill. He will look to pull one win back tonight against the Rockies to even the series.

Match Details: Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks

Fixture: Arizona Diamondbacks @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Saturday, September 10, 8:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado.

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Arizona Diamondback -115 -1.5 (+130) Over 11 (-120) Colorado Rockies -105 +1.5 (-150) Under 11 (+100)

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks: Best Picks

Bumgarner will look to provide some early damage from the mound. He has a sub-par season strikeout rate and will look to improve on that tonight. He registered a win the last time he started against the Rockies and will look to repeat the process to even the series out for his team.

Pick: Madison Bumgarner Over 3.5 Strikeouts (-140)

Colorado Rockies vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Betting Prediction

Bettors should be looking for a Diamondbacks win tonight. The D-Backs will look to target Jose Urena from the onset, and with the depth of their hitting lineup, they could put some runs on the scoreboard in the early innings of the game.

Diamondbacks' First Five Innings Over 2.5 Runs (-140)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe