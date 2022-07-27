Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - July 26 | 2022 MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies will be home to play the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night. The Rockies defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 2-0 on Monday to improve to 44-53 on the season. The White Sox currently hold a 48-48 record on the year after their 6-3 victory over the Cleveland Guardians.

The visiting White Sox are four games back in the American League Central and will look to gain ground in the Mile High City.

"Off to Colorado." - White Sox

German Marquez, who is 6-7 with a 5.47 ERA over 18 starts, will be on the hill Tuesday for Colorado. He has had a pretty terrible year, and he'll be up against a decent White Sox lineup on Tuesday.

Last time out, Marquez went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering six hits and two earned runs. Recently the 2021 All-Star has been okay, allowing just four earned runs in his past 13 2/3 frames. The Colorado right-hander has been poor in his home stadium this year, sporting a 6.63 ERA, which is very high even at Coors.

The White Sox should look to pounce on Marquez early in the opening game of this short two-game set.

"Ladies & Gentlemen... we got 'em. ROX WIN" - Rockies

Michael Kopech will be on the hill Tuesday for the visitors. He is 3-6 with a 3.36 ERA on the season. He'll be faced with a Rockies lineup that is ranked #8 in runs per game in the majors. They also average just under six runs per game at home this season.

In Kopech's previous outing, he tossed five frames, allowing five hits and two earned runs. He hasn't been consistent lately, and Coors Field's conditions won't make it any easier for him. The Rockies haven't had great success against righties in 2022, so they may struggle to hit the hard-throwing Kopech on Tuesday.

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox Match Details

Fixture: Chicago White Sox @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Tuesday, July 26, 8:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Chicago White Sox -110 -1.5 (+135) Over 11.0 (+100) Colorado Rockies 100 +1.5 (-160) Under 11.0 (-120)

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox Best Picks

Charlie Blackmon will be squaring off with righty Michael Kopech on Tuesday, and Blackmon has excelled against hard-throwing arms in the past. He's been seeing the ball well over the last few weeks, so expect him to produce on Tuesday too.

Pick: Charlie Blackmon Over 1.5 Total Bases (-115)

Colorado Rockies vs. Chicago White Sox Betting Prediction

The White Sox are winners of seven of their last 10, but Colorado has won seven of Marquez's last nine. Something will have to give, but the visitors have the talent advantage here. Chicago was projected to be one of the best AL teams this year, and while they haven't lived up to expectations, they still have a solid roster.

Prediction: White Sox -1.5 (+135)

