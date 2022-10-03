Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 2| 2022 MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies will play the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday (October 2) in MLB action at the Dodger Stadium.

This matchup is a mismatch on paper, as the Rockies haven’t been great this season. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have been arguably the best team in the league this campaign.

The Rockies have been woeful this season. They are languishing at the bottom of the NL West standings with an overall record of 65-93. Their win percentage this season has been a measly 41%.

The Rockies are one of only five teams in the National League and the only team in the West to have lost over 90 games this campaign. Their recent form has also been quite shoddy. They have lost nine of their last ten games, including two losses in this series against the Dodgers. With only four games remaining in the season, the best the Rockies can do is put up an entertaining show for their faithful.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, have been the best team in the MLB this season. They have been absolutely sublime and have looked unbeatable at times. They are one of only two teams to have won 100+ games this term and the only team with 110+ wins.

They sit comfortably atop the NL West standings, having clinched the division. LA has created history this season, as this is their best season and are on track to make it better. They have won seven of their last ten games and are expected to wipe this series clean.

Freddie Freeman and Julio Urias have been the stalwarts for the impeccable Dodgers. Freeman has the highest batting average (.329) this season. Urias has the second-best ERA (2.12).

Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details.

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date and Time: Sunday, October 2; 4:10 pm ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers best pick

Tyler Anderson of the Dodgers is the top pick for the game. Anderson has an ERA of 2.54 with odds of ’s as over 4.5 (+117). The Dodgers have won 15 of 19 games Anderson has started.

Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Colorado Rockies +1.5 Over 8 +250 Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 Under 8 -300

Rockies vs Dodgers Final Prediction

The Dodgers are the clear favorites. The Rockies have been in horrendous form, losing nine of their last ten, while the Dodgers have seven of their last ten. The Dodgers have been sensational at home this season, going 56-21, and should win this one.

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5

