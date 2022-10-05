Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 5 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will play host to the Colorado Rockies on Wednesday afternoon. This will be the sixth and final game of the series, as well as the final regular season for both clubs.

The Rockies now find themselves at 68-93 this year after their victory over the Dodgers on Tuesday. Los Angeles has been excellent at home this year, but Colorado has taken the last three games of this series. LA should rest a bunch of their starters once again like they've been doing since they clinched the NL West Division Title. This game means nothing to them as they've had #1 seed and the best record in baseball secured for a while now.

Clayton Kershaw, who is 11-3 with a 2.30 ERA, will be taking the hill Wednesday for Los Angeles. The future Hall of Famer has been excellent again this year, and holds a 1.08 ERA in his previous four starts. Los Angeles' left-hander has been excellent in his home stadium during his career and Colorado's offensive numbers are significantly worse on the road this year. When Kershaw faced Colorado at home last month, he shut them out over six frames. He's probably not going to go six or even five innings with the playoffs coming up, but while he's in, expect him to overwhelm these Rockies hitters.

Colorado's Austin Gomber gets the call on Wednesday afternoon. He has a 5.85 ERA as a starter, and he'll be making his 17th start. Gomber has split time between starting and relieving, but he'll get the nod today in what will be his first start since July 17. Colorado's lefty has been pretty terrible this year, but the Dodgers lineup won't be at full strength since they won't be desperate to pick up a win this afternoon. Gomber usually doesn't go deep into ball games anyway, so expect the bullpen to feature heavily as well.

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 5, 4:20 p.m. EDT

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +260 +1.5 (+125) Over 7.5 (-110) Los Angeles Dodgers -315 -1.5 (-145) Under 7.5 (-110)

Colorado Rockies vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Prediction

There isn't much riding on this game, but based on the last few games, don't expect too much scoring. Kershaw and the deep Dodgers bullpen should shut down Colorado, while the Dodgers will be playing several bench players. The under has hit in six of the previous eight meetings, so look for solid pitching tonight.

Prediction: Under 8 (-135)

