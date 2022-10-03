Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers: Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 3 | 2022 MLB Season

The Los Angeles Dodgers will host the Colorado Rockies on Monday (October 3) at the Dodger Stadium in MLB action.

The Rockies shocked their current opponents in the third game of the series. The Dodgers are still by far the best team in the MLB and will look forward to the next three games as match practice for the playoffs that begin next week.

The Dodgers have had a sensational campaign and have looked impenetrable for most of the season, but the Rockies found a way through in the last game.

A concerning stat for the otherwise jubilant Dodgers is that they have scored only one run twice in their last five games. The Rockies have struggled all season. Their recent form has been awful, excluding their win against the Dodgers.

They have lost eight of their last ten games. No one gave them a chance to take a game off the Dodgers, but if they might cause even more of an upset. Freddie Freeman didn’t have a great game last time out, which was one of the reasons why the Dodgers failed to win.

His impact on the team is very evident, and his great performances have been the reason the Dodgers are where they are. His batting average of .327 is the best in the MLB.

In the last ten games between the two teams, the Dodgers have won eight.

Randal Grichuk and Charlie Blackmon are set to miss out for the Rockies due to injury. There're bo notable absentees for the Dodgers except Justin Turner, who has been deemed questionable.

Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ Los Angeles Dodgers

Date and Time: Sunday, October 3; 10:10 pm ET

Venue: Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, California

Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers best pick

Tony Gonsolin of the Dodgers is the top pick for the game. Gonsolin has an ERA of 2.54 with odds of Ks as over 2.5 (-129) and odds for hits allowed as under 4.5 (-167). The Dodgers have won 16 of 17 games Gonsolin has started.

Colorado Rockies vs Los Angeles Dodgers Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD TOTAL F5 MONEYLINE Colorado Rockies +1.5 Over 8.5 +235 Los Angeles Dodgers -1.5 Under 8.5 -300

Rockies vs Dodgers Final Prediction

The Dodgers are the clear favorites once again. They have an incredible advantage in the pitching department over the Rockies. It's very unlikely the Rockies would pull out another win, as on paper and on form, the Dodgers are far more superior.

Los Angeles Dodgers: -1.5

