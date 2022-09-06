Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 6| 2022 MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies will take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday.

The Rockies are currently in last place in the National League West with 57 wins at a winning percentage of 0.419. They have a positive home record of 36-33 and are 3-7 in their last 10 matchups.

The Brewers are in second place in the National League Central with 71 wins at a winning percentage of 0.523. They have a negative away record of 36-37 and are 6-4 in their last 10 matchups.

The Rockies are struggling with consistency and are overly dependent on C.J. Cron for scoring. He has an OPS of 0.810, 26 home runs, and 89 RBIs with an average of 0.269 this season. He played well in the last game, too. However, they are struggling with pitching. All the main pitchers on the team have an ERA of over 4.5 this season. This is letting them down even after scoring well.

The Brewers have been doing great this season. Willy Adams and Christian Yelich have done great in the scoring department. Yelich has an OPS of 0.743, 45 RBIs, and an average of 0.258 this season. Pitchers have done a great job this season with Corbin Burnes leading the season chart for the team.

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers Match Details

Fixture: Milwaukee Brewers @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 6, 8:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER MILWAUKEE BREWERS -180 -1.5(-120) o11(+100) COLORADO ROCKIES +160 +1.5(+105) u11(-105)

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers best picks

Chad Kuhl will start for the Rockies. He has an ERA of 5.19, 87 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.50 this season. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 5.79, 7 Ks, and a 0-1 record. He will look to perform better in this game.

Brendon Woodruff will start for the Brewers. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 7.94 and 4 Ks. He has 136 Ks with a 9-4 record this season. He will be crucial for the team.

Both the starting pitchers have an ERA above 5. This indicates that it could be a high scoring game. In this scenario, batters will come into play from both the teams.

Colorado Rockies vs. Milwaukee Brewers prediction.

The match is going to be tricky. The Brewers are strong on paper and have a good squad. The result will be decided by the pitchers' performances.

With an overall contribution from batters and pitchers, the Rockies will win this game.

Prediction :- The Rockies will win this game

