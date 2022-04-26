"You’re going to have games like this. It’s going to happen" - Corbin Burnes rallies the Milwaukee Brewers behind his 11 strikeouts but team falls short in defeating the San Francisco Giants

Reigning Cy Young award winner Corbin Burnes had a dominant performance on the mound, shutting out the San Francisco Giants going into the seventh inning of yesterday's game in Milwaukee. The Milwaukee Brewers, however, wasted the stellar pitching job and lost 4-2. While Corbin Burnes is only 27 years old, he is not allowing his emotions to get the better of him after the difficult loss.

Baseball is the ultimate team sport that also features dozens of one-on-one matchups between the pitcher and the batter. While the pitcher has the largest impact on every at-bat, they can't control everything. The Milwaukee Brewers certainly would have loved to get a win over the San Francisco Giants, but the mindset and composure shown by Corbin Burnes is a great sign for his future.

The Milwaukee Brewers celebrated Burnes' tremendous effort on Twitter, seen below.

"What else did you expect?" - @ Milwaukee Brewers

The Milwaukee Brewers may have lost the game, but with a bright future ahead for Corbin Burnes, the best is yet to come.

Corbin Burnes shows poise after loss to San Francisco Giants

Giving up only two hits and no runs through 6.2 innings would ensure victory for most starting pitchers. When the rest of the team failed to show up for him, Corbin took the high road. For many young players, it can be frustrating when you excel at your job and many of your teammates fail at theirs. That frustration can lead to tension in the clubhouse.

The Milwaukee Brewers posted only two runs against the San Francisco Giants. That simply wasn't enough to get the job done. While fans and the team alike are disappointed by the waste of an excellent pitching performance, Corbin Burnes is taking it in stride. Don't expect him or his teammates to dwell on it long.

Reviewing the Brew on Twitter encapsulated the feelings of many Milwaukee Brewers fans when it became clear how the game would go.

Reviewing the Brew @ReviewngTheBrew I am once again requesting the Brewers not waste excellent starts by Corbin Burnes I am once again requesting the Brewers not waste excellent starts by Corbin Burnes https://t.co/T982TDaDnN

"I am once again requesting the Brewers not waste excellent starts by Corbin Burnes" - @ Reviewing the Brew

Corbin Burnes has proven himself one of the best pitchers in the MLB. The San Francisco Giants were able to withstand his onslaught of pitches and come away with the win. Despite the loss, we can continue to expect greatness from the young pitcher who is taking over the league.

