Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 19 | 2022 MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies and San Francisco Giants will go head-to-head in a four-game MLB series on Monday. Both teams are part of the National League West division. While Colorado is in third place, San Francisco is fifth in the standings.

The Rockies are coming off a win in their last game, whereas the Giants suffered a defeat. It will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in this series.

Colorado is last in the NL West and out of reckoning for the playoffs. A poor away record (24-48) explains their current plight. All they can work towards now is ending the season on a positive note and giving their fans something to cheer about. Their recent 7-3 run shows that they are on the right track. If they win the series against the Giants, it will be a big boost for them.

San Francisco, meanwhile, is third in the division but is out of the playoffs race too. The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres are way ahead of all the teams in the West. The Giants have also suffered on the road, going 30-41, which play a key role towards the end of the season. Their current form of 4-6 doesn't inspire much confidence either.

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants: Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Monday, September 19; 08:40 pm EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +105 +1.5 (-140) U 11 (-125) San Francisco Giants -125 -1.5 (+120) O 11 (-125)

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants: Pick

Jacob Junis is ready to pitch for the Giants against the Rockies. Even though Colorado is strong at home and scores a lot, Jacob will fancy his chances of getting multiple strikeouts.

He will have his eyes on the batters here. Jacob's season so far has been pretty average, like the rest of the team. He would like to improve on that against the Rockies.

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants: Prediction

This game is going to be an entertaining one. Expect a lot of runs to be scored at Coors Field. Both teams will likely have a go at each other, and there should be fireworks galore. The Giants are a bit stronger than the Rockies, but Colorado can be a handful at home.

Pick/Prediction: Colorado Total Runs 1st 5 Innings Over 2.5 -115

