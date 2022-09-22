Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants MLB Odds, Line, Pick, Prediction, and Preview: September 22 | 2022 MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies will play the final game of their four-game MLB series against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday (September 22). The Rockies lost the third game 6-1 - their third loss on the trot.

Coors Field witnessed another disappointing performance from the home team. They were just not good enough as they conceded the series. Except for Elehuris Montero, no other batter made a contribution. German Marquez tried his part but ended up conceding three earned runs. Austin Gombell was the second pitcher to try his luck but failed.

The Giants, meanwhile, are enjoying their trip to Colorado. Three wins in a row is a great boost for them as they end their season on a high.

LaMonte Wade Jr. was the starting performer in the third game, alongside Logan Webb. In two hits, he managed two runs: talk about efficiency. Logan was tight in his spell as well. In five IPs, he conceded a single hit and gave away no ER. Such performances have immensely helped the Giants.

Game 4 will be interesting as the Giants seek a clean sweep, while the Rockies look to get on board.

The hosts are last in the National League West division, while San Francisco is third. The Los Angeles Dodgers have clinched the division with a massive 103 wins. The Giants will look to maintain their hold on third spot ahead of the fourth-placed Arizona Diamondbacks.

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants: Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Thursday, September 22, 03:10 pm EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Colorado, Memphis

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants: Betting Odds

Teams Moneyline Colorado Rockies +117 San Francisco Giants -138

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants: Pick

John Brebbia is ready to make his start here against the Rockies. Brebbia (6-2) and a 2.86 ERA has been excellent for the Giants. A weak Colorado team could find it very difficult to score against him. Brebbia's role could be key as the Giants seek their fourth straight win in the series.

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants: Prediction

Although Colorado will look to end the series with a win, it will be difficult for them. The Giants are the favorites to win Game 4.

Prediction: Giants (-138)

