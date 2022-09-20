Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 20 | 2022 MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies will be at home to face the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday (September 20) night in MLB action.

Both the NL West foes have no playoff aspirations, so they will be playing out the last few weeks for pride.

The Giants took care of the Rockies on Monday in a slugfest to improve to 70-77 on the season. Colorado is now 64-83 after their loss.

San Francisco and Colorado trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by over 30 games in the National League West division heading into Tuesday's contest, even though the Giants had a strong start. With Monday's win, the Giants have taken ten of the previous 13 matchups in Colorado.

"Mile high madness #SFGameUp" - SFGiants

Kyle Freeland, who is 9-9 with a 4.43 ERA in 28 starts, will be starting on Tuesday for Colorado. This Giants offense that he will be up against ranks 16th in runs per game and 19th in OPS, but they've had issues at the plate in the second half.

Recently, the left-hander has been slightly better, sporting a 3.74 ERA in his previous four outings. The Rockies man has been poor in Coors, though, carrying a 5.74 ERA at home this season. After his team gave up ten runs last night, Freeland will look to limit the damage tonight.

San Francisco, meanwhile, will hand the ball to John Brebbia, who has a 6-2 record and 2.90 ERA. He has been steady this year and will face a decent Rockies lineup on Tuesday.

Brebbia only averages one inning per start, so expect the bullpen to take over after the first. San Francisco's bullpen has a season ERA of 4.15 and WHIP of 1.38, so they have been pretty mediocre. Expect the Giants' pitching staff to try and piece together what will likely be eight innings on Tuesday in Denver.

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: San Francisco Giants @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 20, 8:40 pm EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under San Francisco Giants +103 +1.5 (-185) Over 11.5 (-105) Colorado Rockies -113 -1.5 (+160) Under 11.5 (-115)

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Betting Prediction

Even though the Giants have had great success in Colorado recently, Kyle Freeland has been very solid in the last couple of weeks. Expect the Rockies to get to the Giants' bullpen, and look for them to lead or at least be tied through five tonight.

Prediction: Rockies First 5 Innings +0.5 (-140)

