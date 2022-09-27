Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 27 | 2022 MLB Season

The San Francisco Giants will take on the Colorado Rockies in Game 1 of their three-game MLB series at home on Tuesday (September 27) night. The Giants lead the season series 11-5.

The Giants have been on a roll. winning six of their previous seven games, including series wins against the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Colorado Rockies. They are 75-78 this season and haven't been eliminated from their division but have virtually no chance of making the playoffs.

The Rockies, meanwhile, have long been eliminated from their division and are languishing at the bottom of the NL West with a dismal 65-88 season record. They looked promising early on but lost track and never recovered. They will now look to save face and hope to end their campaign on a high.

The Giants will start Logan Webb on the mound. He's 14-9 this season, with a 2.93 ERA, a 1.16 WHIP, and 156 Ks. This will be his 32nd start of the season and fourth against the Rockies. He's 1-1 in his three previous starts against the Rockies, where he gave up six runs on 12 hits and 14 Ks in 18.0 IP. He will hope to give his team a strong start, as the Giants need to keep winning.

"W series, W road trip" - SFGiants

The Rockies, meanwhile, will start German Marquez on the hill. He's 8-12 this season with 136 Ks and a 1.40 WHIP. This will be his 30th start this season and third against the Giants. He's 1-1 in his two previous starts against the Giants, giving up seven runs on 13 hits with 13 Ks in 11.0 IP. He will look to do some damage from the mound.

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Rockies @ San Francisco Giants

Date and Time: Tuesday, September 27; 9:45 pm ET

Venue: Oracle Park, San Francisco, California

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Colorado Rockies +160 +1.5 (-130) Over 7.0 (-115) San Francisco Giants -190 -1.5 (+110) Under 7.0 (-105)

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Best Picks

Both pitchers will look to restrain the hitters from scoring early on. Webb has been performing well in his recent starts, but Marquez too has been decent on the road. A potential NRFI on the cards.

Pick: No runs in the first innings (-160)

Colorado Rockies vs San Francisco Giants Prediction

The Giants are the stronger team on paper and will look to dominate their opponents. Both pitchers will look to provide a reasonable start to their team, so expect a low scoring game.

Under 7.0 (-105)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far