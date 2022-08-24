Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 23 | 2022 MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies will square off against the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. The Rockies lost by a score of 9-8 to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, bringing their record to 53-70 this year. The Rangers are now 56-66 this season after their 2-1 win over the Minnesota Twins on Monday. Both teams have had disappointing seasons, and recently Colorado has gone cold, winning two of their last eight overall.

German Marquez got the call Tuesday for the Rockies, sporting a 6-10 record and a 5.05 ERA. He's been a lot better recently, though, as the right-hander has held a 3.44 ERA in his last six outings. Marquez also has a 3.98 expected FIP, meaning he's been unlucky this year.

It's always difficult to pitch at Coors Field, so it's no surprise that the Colorado right-hander has been subpar in his home stadium. He's sporting a 5.85 ERA while at home this year, but will hope to build on his recent success on Tuesday.

Dane Dunning, who is 3-6 with a 4.06 ERA, will start Tuesday for Texas. His last start was solid, going six frames and allowing four hits and two earned runs, while striking out four. Lately, the right-hander has been better overall, but he has been bad away from home this season. He is sporting a 5.08 ERA on the road this year, and Colorado's bats have been excellent at home this season. Dunning has been up and down this year, but lately, he's looked a lot steadier.

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 23, 8:40 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Texas Rangers +105 +1.5 (-185) Over 10.5 (-105) Colorado Rockies -115 -1.5 (+155) Under 10.5 (-115)

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Best Picks

Dane Dunning will be pitching in the most hitter-friendly stadium tonight, but he's limited hits well lately. In his last three starts, he's averaging 3.3 hits allowed. In five of his previous six outings, he's held opposing lineups to six or fewer hits. The Rockies score more at home, but their number of hits per game doesn't increase dramatically.

Pick: Dane Dunning Under 6.5 Hits Allowed (+100)

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Betting Prediction

Both teams have decent talent on their rosters, but they haven't strung together enough wins to even consider making the postseason. Marquez wasn't the pitcher he was last year, but he has seemed to shake off his poor start. Dunning has been solid lately, too, so expect limited scoring - at least early on.

Prediction: First 5 Innings Under 6 Runs (-130)

