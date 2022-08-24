Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 24 | 2022 MLB Season

The Colorado Rockies will host the Texas Rangers on Wednesday afternoon. The Rockies beat the Rangers 7-6 on Tuesday to improve to 54-70 this year. Looking at the Rangers, they are now 56-67 this season after their series-opening defeat.

Jose Urena gets the nod Wednesday for the Rockies, holding a 2-4 record and a 4.89 ERA. The Rangers offense ranks 13th in runs per game, and in their last seven, they've averaged 4.6 runs per contest.

Last start, Urena went 6 2/3 innings, giving up three hits and three earned runs while striking out three in a win over the San Francisco Giants. The Rockies' righty has been worse at home this season, but his ERA isn't that much better on the road.

Last time Urena faced the Rangers, he got shelled for five runs in less than five innings. That game was in Texas too, which should've helped Urena, so expect the Rangers to try and knock him around again.

Martin Perez, who is 9-4 with a 2.80 ERA, will be taking the mound Wednesday for Texas. Despite the excellent season stats, he hasn't been as effective lately, allowing 10 earned runs in his previous 17 innings. Perez is having a great year but has a 3.75 expected ERA. This indicates he could be due for some regression by year's end.

Colorado unsurprisingly scores more at home this season, but Perez is undoubtedly capable of shutting them down. Perez held them to three runs in seven frames back in April, but he failed to get enough run support. He should see his offense score more than one run for him as they average 5.1 when he starts and since the game is in the most-hitter-friendly park.

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Texas Rangers @ Colorado Rockies

Date & Time: Wednesday, August 24, 3:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Coors Field, Denver, Colorado

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Texas Rangers -130 -1.5 (+115) Over 11.0 (-110) Colorado Rockies +120 +1.5 (-135) Under 11.0 (-110)

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Best Picks

Jose Urena has had control issues all year long. Looking at his past nine starts, he's walked two or more hitters every time. The Rangers draw walks at about a league average rate, so expect them to notch two off Urena today.

Pick: Jose Urena Over 1.5 Walks Allowed (-115)

Colorado Rockies vs. Texas Rangers Betting Prediction

The Rockies were able to come back last night to grab game one of this series. They have, however, lost nine of their previous 11 following a victory. It's been hard for them to string together wins all season, and the Rangers have gone 16-8 in Perez's starts. Look for the Rangers to win Wednesday before they head back home.

Prediction: Rangers ML & Rockies Team Total Under 5 Runs (-120)

