Colorado State vs UNLV Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 14, 2023 | Mountain West | College Basketball

On Saturday night, a Mountain West Conference game between the Colorado State Rams and the UNLV Runnin' Rebels will be played at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Rams, who are 9-9 (1-4) so far this year, suffered just an 85-74 overtime setback at home against the Air Force Falcons on Tuesday.

The Boise State Broncos were defeated at home by the 12-4 (1-3) Rebels on Wednesday, losing 84-66. In two weeks, this will be an intriguing battle to watch as these teams also play on January 31.

Colorado State vs UNLV Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Colorado State Rams +195 +5.5 (-105) Over 143 (-105) UNLV Runnin' Rebels -230 -5.5 (-115) Under 143 (-115)

Colorado State vs UNLV Match Details

Fixture: Colorado State Rams at UNLV Runnin' Rebels

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Thomaas and Mack Center, Paradise, Nevada

Colorado State vs UNLV Key Stats

Despite their recent strong play, the Colorado State Rams fell to the Air Force Falcons 85-74 in overtime at home. They were outscored 20-5 by Air Force in overtime, which they lost. Overall, the Rams shot the ball rather well, going 25 of 57 (43.9 percent).

The Rams are performing well this season, ranking 117th in the country with 75.1 points scored per game, shooting an impressive 49.4 percent from the field, and dishing out 18.1 assists per contest. They are 226th in the nation in points allowed on defense (70.5 per game). With 2.3 blocks and 6.6 steals per game so far, the Rams need to improve.

It didn't help that the Rebels gave up 53 points in the second half after a humiliating 84-66 home loss to the Boise State Broncos. They shot the ball reasonably effectively, finishing the game shooting 43.5 percent overall, 31.6 percent from beyond the arc, and making 14 of their 18 free throw attempts.

With 76.7 points per game, which ranks 77th in the country, and 14.1 assists per game, the Rebels have been a fantastic offensive club. So far, their field goal percentage has been 44.7. They also average 66.5 points per game on defense, ranking 107th in the country. This season, the Rebels have averaged 10.2 steals and 3.7 blocks per game.

Colorado State vs UNLV Betting Prediction

The Rebels are 116th in college basketball with a 42.4 opposition field goal percentage, while the Rams are 213rd in the sport overall with a 44.5 opposing shooting percentage so far.

When looking at the adjusted efficiency margin, there is a significant disparity: the Rams are ranked 116th in the sport with a +4.95 rating, while the Rebels are now ranked 79th in the nation with a +9.44 rating.

All things considered, choose the Rebels to win this game and cover the spread on their home court.

Pick: UNLV Runnin' Rebels -5.5 (-115)

