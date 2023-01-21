Colorado State vs Wyoming Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | Mountain West | College Basketball

On January 21, the Mountain West Conference matchup between the Colorado State Rams and the Wyoming Cowboys will tip off the 2022–23 NCAA men's basketball season. The game will take place at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie, Wyoming.

The Rams and Cowboys square off for the first time this season after splitting their two-game series in 2021–2022. The Rams are a slim 1.5-point road favorite with a total of 143.5 points going into the game, which is scheduled to start off at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Colorado State vs Wyoming Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Colorado State Rams -120 -1.5 (-110) Over 143.5 (-115) Wyoming Cowboys +100 +1.5 (-110) Under 143.5 (-105)

Colorado State vs Wyoming Match Details

Fixture: Colorado State Rams at Wyoming Cowboys

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21 at 4:00 PM ET

Venue: Arena-Auditorium, Laramie, WY

Colorado State vs Wyoming Key Stats

The Rams' previous three games all went into overtime, with an 82-81 win at UNLV sandwiched between home losses to Air Force (85-74) and San Diego State (82-76). In last Wednesday's game against the Aztecs, the Rams let a second-half lead of nine points slip away, failed to cover a 4.5-point spread, and gave up 17 points in overtime.

Through 13 appearances, Isaiah Stevens is having a good season, averaging 18.6 points and 6.6 assists. Senior guard John Tonje adds 13.3 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while junior big Patrick Cartier scores 13.1 points on 40.9% of his three-point attempts.

With 111.1 points scored per 100 possessions, the Rams are ranked 53rd in the nation for adjusted offensive efficiency and 218th for adjusted defensive efficiency.

The Cowboys (5-13) lost against the Air Force Falcons on Tuesday by a score of 82-74, which started an eight-game losing streak for them. For the fourth straight game, the Cowboys gave up 80 or more points, and for the sixth time in their terrible run, they failed to cover the spread. The Falcons easily overcame a four-point halftime deficit by scoring 50 points in the second half.

Noah Reynolds, who has averaged 15.0 points per game this season, is someone to keep an eye on. The Cowboys rank 87th in the nation for points scored per 100 possessions with 108.6 and 108.2, respectively. They are ranked No. 212 in the nation as per the NCAA NET Rankings.

Colorado State vs Wyoming Betting Prediction

The Cowboys will make every effort to win the Border War despite their injury problems. They will certainly miss Hunter Maldonado; therefore, the Rams are my pick to cover. Both teams play terrible in defense, but the Rams will have more scoring opportunities in this game.

Although the Cowboys are 4-1 ATS in their last five home games versus the Rams, betting trends have not been very helpful. In the last eight games combined, both teams have a 2-6 ATS record. The Rams are 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games in Mountain West Conference play, and the Cowboys are 4-9 ATS in their previous 13 home games played in January.

Pick: Colorado State Rams (-120)

