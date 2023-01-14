Colorado vs UCLA Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 14 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The UCLA Bruins will be home to face the Colorado Buffaloes on Saturday in a Pac-12 showdown. UCLA is red-hot, and they're now up to 15-2 and ranked #7 in the country. The Bruins are on a 12-game winning streak, recently defeating Utah by 19. Colorado is 11-7, and they're coming off a 68-61 loss to USC. UCLA won both head-to-head meetings against the Buffaloes last season, and they'll look to keep rolling today.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCLA Bruins Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Colorado Buffaloes +11.5 (-110) Over 135.5 (-110) +475 UCLA Bruins -11.5 (-110) Under 135.5 (-110) -714

Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCLA Bruins Match Details

Fixture: Colorado Buffaloes @ UCLA Bruins

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom

Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCLA Bruins Key Stats

Colorado is led by sophomore guard KJ Simpson, who averages 17.8 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 3.8 assists. Simpson didn't have a huge role last season as a freshman, but he's been amazing for the Buffaloes this year. Junior Tristan da Silva has also been excellent (14.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG), but recently it's been Colorado's defense that has been great. The Buffaloes on the year allow just 92.8 points per 100 possessions, and they hold opponents to under 30% from behind the three-point line. Colorado usually wins the rebounding battle, which will again be key today as they're huge underdogs.

UCLA is one of the better offensive teams in the country, averaging 113.5 points per 100 possessions. Jaime Jaquez Jr. leads the team in scoring (16.4 PPG) and rebounding (6.7 RPG), while teammate Jaylen Clark is not too far behind (14.0 PPG, 6.7 RPG). As a team, the Bruins barely make mistakes, only committing 9.6 turnovers per game. They also average 15.4 assists, with senior guard Tyger Campbell averaging 4.8 dimes by himself. On defense, UCLA allows 88.3 points per 100 possessions, and they force 16.6 turnovers per contest. Today, they'll look to keep getting consistent stops against their conference rivals.

Colorado Buffaloes vs. UCLA Bruins Betting Prediction

Colorado has struggled on the road, as they're just 1-4 overall and 1-4 ATS. UCLA is a perfect 10-0 at home and 6-4 ATS, but the fact that the Buffaloes have been bad against strong competition gives the Bruins the edge here. While it's a pretty big spread, expect UCLA to just barely cover today as they have way more talent all around. Also, look for the under to hit, as it's hit in six straight for UCLA and three straight for Colorado.

Prediction: UCLA -11.5 (-110) & Under 135.5 (-110)

Lucas Abrenica's NCAA Basketball ATS & ML picks this year are 44-30-2 (+105.7 units)

