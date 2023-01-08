Lions vs. Packers: Who Will Win? Betting Prediction, Odds, Lines & Picks for NFL Games Today - January 8 | 2022 NFL Regular Season

The Detroit Lions will visit the Green Bay Packers in a Week 18 matchup between NFC North rivals that will likely determine the final NFC postseason seed.

Detroit is 8-8 and has exceeded their expectations entering the season. They can clinch the postseason with a win or tie and a Seattle Seahawks loss, as the Seahawks hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over them. Detroit has won four of their past five contests.

Green Bay is also 8-8 and are riding a four-game winning streak. However, their route to the postseason is much simpler. The Packers simply need to win to clinch the final postseason seed in the NFC.

Lions vs. Packers Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers

Date and Time: Sunday, January 8th, 8:20 p.m. EST

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Lions vs. Packers Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Detroit Lions +4.5(-105) Over 49.5(-105) +198 Green Bay Packers -4.5(-115) Under 49.5(-115) -240

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Lions vs. Packers Key Stats

Detroit are an elite offensive unit as they rank fifth in scoring, averaging 27.1 points per game. They have been awful on the other side of the ball as they rank 29th in scoring defense, allowing 25.7 points per game.

The Green Bay Packers have been a middle-of-the-pack team on both sides of the ball. The Packers rank 14th in scoring, averaging 22.1 points per game, while they rank 17th in scoring defense, as they have allowed 21.9 points per game.

Lions vs. Packers Betting Prediction

Detroit and Green Bay will face off in the final game of the 2022 regular season. Depending on the outcome of the Seattle Seahawks contest, this game could have huge playoff ramifications, as if Seattle loses, both teams will be in a situation where a win will guarantee them a postseason spot. If Seattle wins, Green Bay can still clinch the postseason by winning.

While Aaron Rodgers has not had his best season after losing Davante Adams and playing much of the season with a broken thumb, he is 10-2 against Detroit at Lambeau Field in his career. Furthermore, Rodgers left one of the losses in the first quarter due to injury after five passes. He did not factor into the outcome. Look for Rodgers to continue his home dominance over Detroit by leading the Packers to a victory and a postseason berth.

Pick: Green Bay Packers -4.5 (-115)

