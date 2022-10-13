Best Odds Boosts & Specials for today: Commanders vs. Bears Thursday Night Football - October 13 | 2022 NFL Season

The Washington Commanders take on the Chicago Bears on Thursday, October 13th, in NFL action.

We bring you some of the game's most exciting Boosts and Specials. Listed below are the offers from some of the top sportsbooks, analyzing whether they are worth playing or not.

Curtis Samuel to score 1+ TD and to record 50+ receiving yards and 5+ receptions: (+500) by BetMGM

The Commanders have had a horrid start to the season, losing four of their opening five games. They have been winless since the opening game of the season against the Jaguars. In a team struggling in early form, Curtis Samuel has shone with spectacular performances.

The given prop here suggests Curtis Samuel to score 1+ touchdown and to record 50+ receiving yards and 5+ receptions. This season, Samuel has racked up a total of 281 receiving yards, which puts him at an average of 56.1 yards per game. Along this same curve, there is no reason to believe he won't continue that in this game as well. Additionally, he has completed a total of 32 receptions this season over five games, averaging just above 5 per game. He has also scored 2 touchdowns thus far. Keeping all these statistics in mind, a conclusion can be made that the given boost/special is worth playing.

Carson Wentz 2+ Passing TDs & Commanders Win (+290 boosted from +240) by PointsBet

Another superstar for the struggling Commanders has been Carson Wentz this season. He has consistently put up huge numbers for his team, but his side have failed to capitalize on them. He has been one of the best players in the league in his position with the kind of stats he has been able to produce this campaign. He has a pass completion rate of about 63% while having racked up 1,390 passing yards thus far.

The prop suggests that Wentz completes 2+ TDs and the Commanders to win. Over the first five games, Wentz has thrown a whopping 10 touchdowns, averaging 2 per game, which is exactly what the Boost is playing on. On current form, Wentz looks dead set to achieve the feat suggested as he is coming off a 2 touchdown game against the Titans.

As for the Commanders to come out victorious, they are favored in this one. The spread puts them at (-1) odds and the ML at (-118).

Chicago Bears to win, to have the most rushing yards & to have the most receiving yards (+550) by FanDuel

The Bears come into this contest in far better form than their adversaries. Although their start hasn't been great either, it's better than the horrid run the Commanders are on. The Chicago side are currently 2-3 in the league. They are coming into this game on the back of two consecutive defeats, against the Vikings and the Giants, respectively. There are certain aspects of their game that have looked shaky, but their rushing numbers have been pretty impressive thus far.

ML puts their odds of winning at (-103), making this prop a viable play.

