Coppin State vs. Rutgers Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 30 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Coppin State Eagles and Rutgers Scarlet Knights will square off in the final game outside of their respective conferences.

For the Eagles, this is an opportunity to somewhat salvage a road schedule that has not been kind to them. They've gone 2-11 on the road this season, including an active five-game losing streak away from Baltimore. They're led by the nation's fourth-leading scorer, Sam Sessoms, who was in the Big Ten last season and played Rutgers twice.

Rutgers have won their last two after suffering consecutive single-possession losses to Ohio State and Seton Hall. The Seton Hall loss was their first and only at home this season, as they're 8-1 on their home court this year. Their two most recent wins were by 24 and 35 points, respectively.

Tonight, we'll see if Rutgers can stay hot, or if the Eagles can exorcize some of the road woes they've faced this season.

Coppin State vs. Rutgers Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Coppin State +25.0 (-110) Over 143.0 (-110) None Rutgers -25.0 (-110) Under 143.0 (-110) None

Coppin State vs. Rutgers Match Details

Fixture: Coppin State Eagles @ Rutgers Scarlet Knights

Date and Time: Friday, December 30, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Coppin State vs. Rutgers Key Stats

Rutgers' defense is elite. They allow the fourth-fewest points in the country, holding their opponents to an average of 54.3 points per game. Only four teams have exceeded 60 points against them this season.

Unsurprisingly, the Scarlet Knights' opponents don't shoot well either. Against Rutgers, teams are shooting 36.2% (6th), and 25.2% from beyond the arc (3rd). Rutgers gets 10.3 steals per game, which ranks 13th nationwide.

The Eagles defense is basically the polar opposite. They average 8.4 steals per game (60th), but allow 86.9 points per game (361st out of 362 schools). Opponents are hitting 47.4% of their shots against the Eagles (343rd) and 35.1% of threes (278th).

Offensively, the Eagles score 75.5 points per game on 44.8% shooting, while Rutgers scores 71.7 points on 44.2% shooting. Rutgers grabs 38.8 rebounds per game, while the Eagles are only pulling down 31.0 per game.

Coppin State vs. Rutgers Betting Prediction

Nobody scores on Rutgers, while everyone scores on Coppin. This should be similar to the last two Rutgers games, where they get 80+ points, and their opponent barely exceeds 50 for the game. Rutgers should cover.

Prediction: Rutgers -25.0 (-110)

