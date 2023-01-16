Cornell vs Columbia Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 16 | Ivy League | College Basketball

Monday's collegiate basketball matchup between the Cornell Big Red and the Columbia Lions will take place at Levien Gym. The Big Red defeated Yale on Friday, improving their total record to 13-4.

The Lions are currently 6-13 for the season. Harvard defeated the Lions on Saturday. In their most recent game, the Big Red beat the Bulldogs by one point despite being the underdogs. In their most recent defeat to the Harvard Crimson, the Lions failed to cover the spread.

Cornell vs Columbia Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Cornell Big Red -1100 -13.5 (-105) Over 147 (-115) Columbia Lions +675 +13.5 (-115) Under 147 (-105)

Cornell vs Columbia Match Details

Fixture: Cornell Big Red at Columbia Lions

Date and Time: Monday, January 16, 2023, at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Lebien Gym, New York City, New York

Cornell vs Columbia Key Stats

Over the course of their first 12 games, the Big Red went on a 9-3 run while falling to Boston College, Miami, and Syracuse. With victories over Binghamton, Dartmouth, Penn, and Yale, the Big Red are 4-1 in their previous four contests.

The Big Red were behind 49-43 in the first half of the Yale game on Friday. From that point on, Cornell scored 51-33 runs to win 94-82. The top scorer, Nazir Williams, had 27 points, five rebounds, and five assists.

The Big Red have won four of their last five games and covered the spread in those outings. In terms of average points and assists this year, Greg Dolan is the team leader.

The Lions, on the other hand, won their first 12 games, going 4-8, including victories over Delaware State, SUNY Maritime, New Hampshire, and Sarah Lawrence. Since then, the Lions are 2-5 with victories over only Lafayette.

The Lions were trailing Harvard when they played on Saturday, 36-18, at halftime. Since then, the Lions fell behind 37-33 and lost 73-51. The highest scorer, Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa, had 15 points and five rebounds.

In their last five games, the Lions have gone 1-4, covering the spread just once. De La Rosa has the highest average for points, rebounds, and steals on the team this season.

Cornell vs Columbia Betting Prediction

I'll continue to back the Big Red. The Big Red have won six of their previous seven games and are coming off a terrific comeback victory over a strong Yale club.

During that period, the Big Red have won every game by 68 points or more. In five of their last six games, the Lions have scored 62 points or fewer. If the Big Red gets rolling, the Lions will most likely lack the firepower to keep up. Take the away team to win this one and cover the spread.

Pick: Cornell Big Red -13.5 (-105)

