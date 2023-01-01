Cornell vs Dartmouth Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 1| 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Cornell Big Red are off to a great 10-3 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, third in the Ivy League, and are on a two-game winning streak. They are coming off a win against the Binghamton Bearcats (86-70) in their last outing.

Nazir Williams was the only player from the starting lineup to score 23 points. Chris Manon and Guy Ragland Jr. were the two players who came off the bench to score 16 and 13 points respectively.

They will now take on the Dartmouth Big Green, who is on a 4-10 start to the season, sixth in the same league, and on a massive five-game losing streak. They suffered a defeat at the hands of the UMass Minutemen (68-57) in their last previous outing. The Big Green will now host this game at the Edward Leede Arena on Sunday (January 1).

Cornell Big Red vs Dartmouth Big Green: Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Cornell Big Red -8.5 (-110) O 148 (-110) Dartmouth Big Green +8.5 (-110) U 148 (-110)

The Big Red started the season with ten wins and three losses. The defeats have come against teams like the Boston College Eagles (79-77), the Miami Hurricanes (107-105), and the Syracuse Orange (78-63). Their away record is decent at 4-3 for now.

The team is among the best in the country in scoring, averaging 84.8 points per game, which ranks 10th in the nation while conceding 72.4 points per game.

Dartmouth Big Green started the season on a bad note with only four wins and ten losses. Their home record is the reason why they have wins at 3-2. The team is poor in offense, averaging 68.9 points per game, which ranks 261st in the country while conceding 67.5 points per game, which ranks 142nd in the nation.

Cornell Big Red vs Dartmouth Big Green: Match Details

Fixture: Cornell Big Red @ Dartmouth Big Green

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 02:00 p.m ET

Venue: Edward Leede Arena, Hanover, New Hampshire

Cornell Big Red vs Dartmouth Big Green: Prediction

The Big Red is 4-1 against the spread in their last five games away from home. They are 25-10-1 against the spread in their last 36 games overall and 10-4-1 against the spread in their last 15 games against a team that has a winning home record.

Big Red has a big 7-3 advantage over Big Green in their last ten meetings. Looking at the statistics and form, they clearly have the upper hand tonight.

Final Prediction: Cornell -8.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes