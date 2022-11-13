The Dallas Cowboys take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday (November 13) at Lambeau Field in NFL Regular Season action. The visitors have started the season in great form, winning six of their opening eight games, while the Packers have hit a slump, winning only three of their opening nine.

The Dallas side come into this game on the back of a 49-29 win over the Chicago Bears, while the home side haven’t won in five games. They lost their last game 15-9 against the Lions.

The betting odds and predictions are given below:

Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Dallas Cowboys -4 (-107) -200 Over 44.5 (-109) Green Bay Packers +4 (-113) +170 Under 44.5 (108)

Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Match Details:

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys @ Green Bay Packers

Date and Time: Sunday, November 13, 4:25 pm EST

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin

Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers Key Stats:

The Packers have dominated this fixture in the recent past. They have won four of the last five meetings between the two sides by a cumulative margin of 38 points.

Running back Tony Pollard has had a great campaign thus far. He has racked up 506 rushing yards this term, averaging 63 per game. He has completed five rushing touchdowns thus far, the most in a season in his career.

Additionally, he has also completed 12 receptions over 121 yards. CeeDee Lamb has also been impressive for the Dallas side, racking up 556 receiving yards with three receiving touchdowns.

Dak Prescott had a sublime game last weekend from the quarterback slot. He completed 21 of his 27 attempted passes with an accuracy of 78%. He threw two passing touchdowns over 250 pass yards in that game with one interception and got a rating of 114.5 for his performance.

The Packers have struggled lately, losing five straight games. Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard have put in brilliant performances, but they haven't proved to be enough to carry the side to victory. Rodgers has racked up 2091 pass yards this campaign, averaging 232 per game.

He has thrown 14 touchdowns this far in nine games, one of his career's lowest TD per game tallies. His pass completion is also down this season, going at 64.7%, his lowest rate in the last three seasons.

Lazard has been brilliant for the Packers, completing 427 receiving yards in seven games, with five touchdowns. He is averaging 61 yards per game, the highest tally in his career so far. He is on track to beat last season's tally of eight touchdowns comprehensively.

Dallas Cowboys vs Green Bay Packers best pick:

Tony Pollard is coming off a brilliant three-touchdown performance against the Chicago Bears in his last game.

When he gets going, the Dallas outfit wins more often than not. He has scored five touchdowns thus far and after last weekend’s performance, there is no reason to believe he won’t do it again.

Tony Pollard: Anytime TD Scorer: -120

Cowboys vs Packers Final Prediction:

The Cowboys are in better form and have looked better this season, but the Packers have an edge over them. Their head-to-head record is dominated by the Packers, suggesting that the Packers always turn up when they face the Dallas side.

Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard are in great form and should be able to take their side home. They have a solid 2-2 home record thus far, which should play a big role in this game.

Green Bay Packers: +4 (-113)

