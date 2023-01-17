Creighton vs Butler Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 17 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

The Hinkle Fieldhouse will host a Big East NCAAB matchup between the Creighton Bluejays and the Butler Bulldogs on Tuesday.

The Bluejays are 10-8 (4-3) this season and are coming off a 73-67 home win on Saturday against the Providence Friars.

The Bulldogs are 11-8 (3-5) and are coming off a 79-71 home win against the Villanova Wildcats on Friday.

Creighton Bluejays vs Butler Bulldogs Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Creighton Bluejays -295 -7 (-110) Over 140.5 (-110) Butler Bulldogs +245 +7 (-110) Under 140.5 (-110)

Creighton Bluejays vs Butler Bulldogs Match Details

Fixture: Creighton Bluejays vs Butler Bulldogs

Time and date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023; 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Hinkle FieldHouse, Indianapolis, IN

Creighton Bluejays vs Butler Bulldogs Key Stats

The Bluejays are a solid offensive team, scoring 76.5 points per game. They have been passing the basketball well as they are averaging 16.1 assists over the course of the season.

Junior center Ryan Kalkbrenner has led the team thus far and is averaging 15.2 points, 6.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 2.2 blocks, and 0.7 steals in 30.8 minutes per game. He is using his size to his advantage as he is shooting an outstanding 74.2 percent from the floor.

Their defense has room for improvement this year as they are allowing 68.8 points per game. The Bluejays have done decently well at forcing mistakes as they are averaging 4.8 blocks and 5.5 steals per game up to this point. If they can get their bodies in front of the shooter more often, they will be in a great spot.

The Bulldogs are doing decently well on the offensive side of the ball as they are scoring 69.9 points per outing and shooting 46.3% from the field. Junior guard Chuck Harris has been doing well, averaging 12.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 0.9 steals per game in 31.8 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have been okay as they have given up 66.3 points per game. They have to be a little more disruptive though as they are averaging 4.2 blocks and 7.4 steals per game throughout the year.

Creighton Bluejays vs Butler Bulldogs Best Picks and Prediction

The teams' respective shooting percentages this season are very similar as Creighton is shooting 46.6 percent from the floor while Butler is shooting 46.3 percent from the field. Both defenses are very similar as well, as we described here.

The home team has covered in 15 of the last 17 games against one another, so go with the Butler Bulldogs getting more than a handful of points in this game.

Pick: Butler Bulldogs +7 (-110)

