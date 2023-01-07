Creighton vs UConn Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 7 | Big East | College Basketball

On Saturday, the fourth-ranked UConn Huskies welcome the Creighton Bluejays to a Big East conference battle. While the Bluejays are 9-6 overall and 3-1 in the Big East, the Huskies are 14-2 overall and 3-2 in the league. The Bluejays have defeated the Huskies four times in a row. At Storrs, Connecticut's Gampel Pavilion, the game begins at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Creighton vs UConn Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Creighton Bluejays +250 +6.5 (-110) Over 141.5 (-110) UConn Huskies -300 -6.5 (-110) Under 141.5 (-110)

Creighton vs UConn Match Details

Fixture: Creighton Bluejays at UConn Huskies

Date and Time: Saturday, January 7 at 12:00 PM ET

Venue: Gampel Pavilion, Mansfield, Connecticut

Creighton vs UConn Key Stats

The Bluejays are 3-1 in the Big East and 9-6 overall. They defeated Butler, DePaul, and Seton Hall in their most recent three games, all Big East contests. Their only league defeat came on December 16 against Marquette. The Bluejays thrashed Seton Hall 83-61 in their most recent encounter.

The Bluejays shot 41% from three-point range and 51% from the field. The AP Top 25 does not include the Blue Jays. They rank 24th in terms of defense and 28th in terms of offensive efficiency.

The Huskies improved to the No. 2 spot in the nation after winning their first 14 games of the year. The Huskies are presently 14-2 overall and 2-2 in the Big East, but have dropped their previous two games, both in the league. On January 1, they lost their first game, falling to Xavier 83-73. Then, on Wednesday, they went to Providence and lost even more badly, 73–61.

They are now ranked fourth in the country, but will undoubtedly fall next week. The Huskies' offense faltered in the defeat against Providence, shooting just 36% from the field and 22% from three-point range. They rank fourth in defensive efficiency and 10th in offense.

Creighton vs UConn Betting Prediction

Over the years, the Bluejays have had the Huskies' number, defeating them four times in a row and twice last year. Given that information plus the Huskies' recent losing streak of two games in a row, I predict a Huskies victory. There is no doubt that this will be a fantastic game since the Bluejays are a terrific basketball club and they had a wonderful matchup with the Huskies.

Gampel should be on fire to lead the Huskies to a long-overdue victory over the Bluejays, but I just don't see this excellent team losing three in a row, especially coming home after two road defeats. In this tie, bet on the Huskies to cover the spread.

Pick: UConn Huskies -6.5 (-110)

