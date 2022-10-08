Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams: Prediction, Odds, Line, and Pick - October 9 | 2022 NFL Season

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday (October 9) at the SoFi Stadium in NFL action.

The Cowboys have won three straight games since their opening-day defeat against the Buccaneers, putting their overall record at 3-1. The Rams, meanwhile, have won two and lost two so far.

They are coming off a 24-9 loss against the 49ers. Both teams are second in their respective divisions, and a win for either could take them to the summit. The betting odds and predictions are as follows:

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds

TEAM SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL Dallas Cowboys +5.5 +195 Over 43 Los Angeles Rams -5.5 -240 Under 43

Dallas Cowboys vs Los Angeles Rams Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Cowboys @ Los Angeles Rams

Date and Time: Sunday, October 9; 12:55 pm ET

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California

In the last five meetings between the two teams, the Rams have beaten the Cowboys thrice, including their last meeting, which the Rams won 20-17.

Matthew Strafford has had a solid start for the Rams this season. The veteran quarterback has contributed massively towards the Rams’ success. He has a pass completion rate of 70.7%, which is much higher than his overall career average.

He has racked up 1015 thrown yards in addition to his four touchdowns. He was an integral part of the Super Bowl-winning roster from last season and will look to contribute in similar stead here.

Cooper Rush, meanwhile, has starred in all three of the Cowboys’ wins thus far in Dak Prescott's absence.

Rush is 4-0 in his career as a starter, and if he and the Cowboys beat the Rams, Rush will become only the 14th quarterback in NFL history to win his first five games. He has done more than a solid caretaker job as a starter for the Cowboys this season. Rush has racked up 673 thrown yards in his last three games and has thrown four touchdowns.

Dak Prescott is expected to be out due to injury, while Jayron Kearse has been deemed questionable.

Cowboys vs Rams Final Prediction

The Rams are unquestionable favorites in this one, as per the Spread (-5.5) and the Moneyline (-240). The reigning Super Bowl champions haven’t started the season in their typically dominant fashion but are still the team to beat and are a force to be reckoned with.

If last season is anything to go by, they should be imperious at home, as they won five of their 12 games in the regular season at the SoFi Stadium. The pick for the Cowboys holds quite a lot of value, but the Rams are undoubtedly a safer bet.

Los Angeles Rams: -240

