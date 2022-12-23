Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds & Picks - December 23 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Dallas Mavericks will take a road trip but remain in Texas when they head to Houston tonight to take on the Houston Rockets. The Rockets won the first meeting between these teams back in November, leaving Dallas with a 101-92 victory.

The Rockets hope they can do the same tonight, as they are currently amid a four-game losing streak that has put them back in the Western Conference cellar. Meanwhile, the Mavericks have been hovering around .500 all month and haven't won consecutive games in over two weeks.

This game could prove pivotal for both teams mentally, so let's see how they stack up ahead of tonight's clash.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks @ Houston Rockets

Date and Time: Friday, December 23, 8:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Toyota Center

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Injury Report

Both teams have a lot of players out for this game.

The Mavericks are going to be without Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, Jaden Hardy, Maxi Kleber, and Kemba Walker at least. Frank Ntilikina may also be unavailable with a knee injury.

The Rockets will be playing without Eric Gordon and Jae'Sean Tate. Garrison Mathews has a non-Covid illness and is questionable for them as well.

Player Team Injury Status Dorian Finney-Smith Mavericks Adductor Out Josh Green Mavericks Elbow Out Jaden Hardy Mavericks Back Out Maxi Kleber Mavericks Hamstring Out Frank Ntilikina Mavericks Knee Questionable Kemba Walker Mavericks Knee Out Eric Gordon Rockets Thumb Out Garrison Mathews Rockets Illness Questionable Jae'Sean Tate Rockets Ankle Out

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Dallas Mavericks -7.0 (-110) Over 219.5 (-110) -275 Houston Rockets +7.0 (-110) Under 219.5 (-110) +230

Odds are courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Starting 5s

Dallas - PG: Luka Doncic, SG: Spencer Dinwiddie, SF: Tim Hardaway Jr., PF: Reggie Bullock, C: Christian Wood

Houston - PG: Kevin Porter Jr., SG: Jalen Green, SF: Kenyon Martin Jr., PF: Jabari Smith Jr., C: Alperen Sengun

Dallas Mavericks vs. Houston Rockets Prediction

While the Rockets won round one and held Dallas to their worst offensive performance of the season, there's a major difference this time around. Luka Doncic is suiting up tonight, unlike the meeting in November. He's the catalyst for that offense and should provide them a significant boost on that end. Defensively, Dallas is one of the best in the league.

That doesn't even factor in Houston's recent woes amid their four-game slide. All four losses have come at home, and the two most recent were against teams that are toward the bottom of the standings this season. The Mavericks should coast to a win tonight.

Prediction: Dallas Mavericks -7.0 (-110)

