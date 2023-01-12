Dallas Mavericks vs Los Angeles Lakers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, and Spreads - January 12 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The Dallas Mavericks will head west to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

The Mavs are 23-19 this season and are on a two-gaming losing streak after coming off a 113-101 road loss on Tuesday against the Clippers, while the Lakers are 19-22 and are coming off a 122-109 road loss on Monday against the Denver Nuggets.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks @ Los Angeles Lakers

Date and Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023, 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Injury Report

There are a bunch of injuries throughout both teams during the season. Dorian Finney-Smith, Josh Green, and Maxi Kleber have all been ruled out for this game, while Dwight Powell is listed as questionable.

LeBron James is listed as probable for this matchup while Anthony Davis is still recovering from a stress fracture in his foot that has sidelined him for a month thus far.

Mavericks vs. Lakers Injury Report:

PLAYER TEAM INJURY STATUS Dorian Finney-Smith Dallas Mavericks Adductor Out Josh Green Dallas Mavericks Elbow Out LeBron James Los Angeles Lakers Ankle Probable Austin Reaves Los Angeles Lakers Hamstring Out Lonnie Walker IV Los Angeles Lakers Knee Out Maxi Kleber Dallas Mavericks Hamstring Out Dwight Powell Dallas Mavericks Hip Questionable Patrick Beverley Los Angeles Lakers Hip Questionable Troy Brown Jr Los Angeles Lakers Quad Probable Anthony Davis Los Angeles Lakers Foot Oit

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Mavericks -3 (-110) O 235.5 (-110) -190 Lakers +3 (-110) U 235.5 (-110) +125

Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers Starting 5s

Mavericks: PG Luka Doncic, SG Spencer Dinwiddie, SF Tim Hardaway Jr, PF Christian Wood, C Dwight Powell

Lakers: PG Dennis Schroder, SG Patrick Beverley, SF LeBron James, PF Juan Toscano-Anderson, C Thomas Bryant

Mavericks vs. Lakers Betting Prediction

This is only the second of four games against one another and the Dallas Mavericks picked up a 124-115 home win on Christmas Day. However, the Lakers have shown the ability to really win games and play as a better team as of late.

Looking at the offensive production as of late, there is definitely a difference between these teams as Dallas is averaging 108 points in their previous four games while Los Angeles is scoring 125 points in their last three games heading into this matchup. LeBron James should be available for this game and the Lakers are clicking as of late as they are 5-1 overall so expect them to put up a big fight here.

The Lakers have been the better team when diving into the ATS numbers in this game. Los Angeles is 3-1-1 ATS in their last five home games against Dallas, so go with the Los Angeles Lakers getting points in this game.

Prediction: Los Angeles Lakers +3 (-110)

