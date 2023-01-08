Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Injury Report, Starting 5s, and Picks - January 8 | 2022/23 NBA Season

When the Dallas Mavericks (22-17) take on the Oklahoma City Thunder (17-22) on Sunday night, they will be attempting to win their fifth straight game. Dallas recently defeated the Pelicans 127–117 despite being a three-point underdog. As one-point favorites, Oklahoma City defeated Washington by a score of 127–110 last time around. Dallas is 7-3 in its last ten games against Oklahoma City.

Dallas had a strong week, winning seven of their previous eight games. They will attempt to maintain their winning streak by defeating Oklahoma City, which would mark their fifth straight victory on the road and eighth triumph in their previous nine contests.

Dallas scores 112.1 points per contest on average. In their most recent game, the Warriors scored 958 points while making 21.9 percent of their three-point attempts and 37.8 percent of their field goals.

Dallas has been strong on defense, allowing only 110.6 points per game. If they wish to win this game after giving up 124 points in their previous contest, they will need to play better.

After losing to the Magic, Oklahoma City won its final game against the Wizards. They will attempt to maintain their winning streak by defeating Dallas, which would mark their third victory in their previous four games and their second straight victory.

Oklahoma City scores 116.4 points per game on average. In their most recent game, they scored 127 points while making 51% of their field goals and 45.9% of their three-point attempts.

They face difficulty playing defense, allowing 116.9 points per game and conceded 110 points in their previous game, so if they want to win, they will need to put in a comparable performance.

Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks at Oklahoma City

Date and Time: Sunday, January 8 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Chesapeake Energy Arena, Oklahoma City

Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Injury Report

Players Team Status Injury Dorian Finney-Smith Dallas Mavericks Questionable Hip Josh Green Dallas Mavericks Out Elbow Maxi Kleber Dallas Mavericks Out Hamstring Aleksej Pokusevski Oklahoma City Thunder Out Leg Jaylin Williams Oklahoma City Thunder Questionable Ankle Ousmane Dieng Oklahoma City Thunder Out Wrist Jeremiah Robinson-Earl Oklahoma City Thunder Out Ankle Chet Holmgren Oklahoma City Thunder Out Foot

Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Dallas Mavericks +120 +2.5 (-110) Oklahoma City Thunder -140 -2.5 (-110)

Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Starting 5s

Oklahoma City

PG - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander | SG - Josh Giddey | SF - Lu Dort | PF - Darius Bazley | C - Jeremiah Robinson-Earl

Dallas

PG - Luka Doncic | SG - Spencer Dinwiddie | SF - Reggie Bullock | PF - Dorian Finney Smith | C - JaVale McGee

Dallas Mavericks vs Oklahoma City Thunder Betting Prediction

Dallas has been sloppy with the ball on the road, which will give Oklahoma City easy scoring opportunities.

Although Oklahoma City's defense isn't terrific, they perform better at home, so Dallas' offense should be contained by them. Take Oklahoma City to cover the spread in this one.

Pick: OKC Thunder -2.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes