Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Injury Report, Starting 5s, and Picks - January 15 | 2022/23 NBA Season

On Sunday, the Dallas Mavericks (24–19) will visit the Portland Trail Blazers (19–22) for the second consecutive night. These teams also competed on Saturday night, but the game had not yet ended when this preview was written. Dallas defeated Portland 117–112 on November 12 as a 6.5-point home favorite and 130–110 on December 16, 2022, as a four-point home favorite.

The Mavs got off to a disappointing 15-16 start this season after making it to the Western Conference Finals last year. Dallas has won nine of their previous 12 games, and they are currently gaining momentum. Luka Doncic's triple-double of 35 points, 14 rebounds, and 13 assists helped Dallas defeat the Lakers 119-115 in double overtime on Thursday after losing two straight road games to the Thunder (120-109), and the Clippers (113-101).

With an 8-13 consecutive record and a meager 7-14 against the spread, Dallas has not been a road warrior this year. was only 6-19-1 against the spread when coming off a straight-up victory going into Saturday night’s 15-5-1 ATS in their previous 21 visits to Portland.

The over/under win total for Portland heading into the season was set by DraftKings at 39.5. They started off strong, winning 10 of their first 14, but since then, they've gone 9-18, including a current five-game losing streak entering Saturday. The most recent defeat came at home against Cleveland, 119-113, squandering Damian Lillard's 50-point performance.

Portland sits in 12th place in the Western Conference, one game behind 10th-place Phoenix. Portland has a 9-8 home record but has lost its last two games. They have a somewhat better home record (10-7) against the spread.

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavs at Portland Trail Blazers

Date and Time: Sunday, January 15 at 9:00 PM ET

Venue: Moda Center, Portland, OR

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

Players Team Status Injury Tim Hardaway Jr. Dallas Mavericks Questionable Ankle Christian Wood Dallas Mavericks Questionable Ankle Dorian Finney-Smith Dallas Mavericks Questionable Hip Josh Green Dallas Mavericks Questionable Elbow Maxi Kleber Dallas Mavericks Questionable Hamstring Justice Winslow Portland Trail Blazers Out Ankle Nassir Little Portland Trail Blazers Out Hip

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Dallas Mavericks +194 +6.5 (-114) Portland Trail Blazers -235 -6.5 (-106)

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers Starting 5s

Dallas

PG - Luka Doncic | SG - Spencer Dinwiddie | SF - Tim Hardaway Jr. | PF - Reggie Bullock | C - Dwight Powell

Portland

PG - Damian Lillard | SG - Anfernee Simons | SF - Josh Hart | PF - Jerami Grant | C - Jusuf Nurkic

Dallas Mavericks vs Portland Trail Blazers Betting Prediction

Dallas is currently playing superior basketball, and given that Doncic is expected to play on Sunday, I anticipate them winning at least one of these away contests in Portland. I will support Dallas now that they have dropped the opening game. However, I think Dallas will make a comeback in the second game of the back-to-back after the Blazers snapped their five-game losing streak.

Pick: Dallas Mavericks +6.5 (-114)

Poll : 0 votes