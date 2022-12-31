Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks will visit the AT&T Center to face the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, December 31st, in NBA Regular Season action. The betting preview and odds are down below:

The Mavs are riding a strong Luka-led wave, winning five in a row. They have now improved to a 20-16 record, rising to sixth place in the Western Conference standings. They come into this game on the back of a 129-114 win over the Rockets, thanks to yet another Luka Doncic masterclass. It’s getting boring now, isn’t it?

Luka ended the game with yet another triple-double, scoring 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists. He now has the most triple-doubles in the entire NBA this season (8). He is also extremely close to the top spot for the scoring title this season, averaging 33.7 points per game, just behind Joel Embiid’s 33.8.

The Spurs have been on a very inconsistent run of form. They have won two of their last three and five of their last 10. They are now up to a 12-23 record, sitting in 14th place in the West. They come into this game on the back of a 122-115 win over the Knicks, thanks to a 30-piece by Keldon Johnson.

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Match Details

Fixture: Dallas Mavericks @ San Antonio Spurs

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 7:00 p.m. EST

Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report

Neither side has any notable injury absences.

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS SPREAD TOTAL MONEYLINE Dallas Mavericks -6.5 (-110) Over 231 (-110) -275 San Antonio Spurs +6.5 (-110) Under 231 (-110) +225

Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Starting 5s

Mavericks: PG Luka Doncic (GTD), SG Spencer Dinwiddie, SF Tim Hardaway, PF Reggie Bullock, C Christian Wood

Spurs: PG Tre Jones, SG Romeo Langford, SF Keldon Johnson, PF Jeremy Sochan, C Jakob Poeltl

Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Prediction

The Mavs should win this game comfortably. They have been in scorching hot form, winning all of their last five and have gone 3-2 against the spread over that period. Over the last few games, Luka has displayed one of the best runs of individual form ever in the NBA, averaging 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists a night. When Luka is in such terrorizing form, no defense is safe and definitely not this Spurs’ defense who are the worst in the entire NBA.

Mavericks: -6.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes