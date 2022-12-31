Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Prediction

The Dallas Mavericks will visit the AT&T Center to face the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday, December 31st, in NBA Regular Season action. The betting preview and odds are down below:
The Mavs are riding a strong Luka-led wave, winning five in a row. They have now improved to a 20-16 record, rising to sixth place in the Western Conference standings. They come into this game on the back of a 129-114 win over the Rockets, thanks to yet another Luka Doncic masterclass. It’s getting boring now, isn’t it?
Luka ended the game with yet another triple-double, scoring 35 points, 12 rebounds, and 13 assists. He now has the most triple-doubles in the entire NBA this season (8). He is also extremely close to the top spot for the scoring title this season, averaging 33.7 points per game, just behind Joel Embiid’s 33.8.
The Spurs have been on a very inconsistent run of form. They have won two of their last three and five of their last 10. They are now up to a 12-23 record, sitting in 14th place in the West. They come into this game on the back of a 122-115 win over the Knicks, thanks to a 30-piece by Keldon Johnson.
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Match Details
Fixture: Dallas Mavericks @ San Antonio Spurs
Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 7:00 p.m. EST
Venue: AT&T Center, San Antonio, Texas
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Injury Report
Neither side has any notable injury absences.
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Betting Odds & Spreads
Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML, Get $150 If Your Bet Wins with DraftKings Sportsbook
Dallas Mavericks vs. San Antonio Spurs Starting 5s
Mavericks: PG Luka Doncic (GTD), SG Spencer Dinwiddie, SF Tim Hardaway, PF Reggie Bullock, C Christian Wood
Spurs: PG Tre Jones, SG Romeo Langford, SF Keldon Johnson, PF Jeremy Sochan, C Jakob Poeltl
Mavericks vs. Spurs Betting Prediction
The Mavs should win this game comfortably. They have been in scorching hot form, winning all of their last five and have gone 3-2 against the spread over that period. Over the last few games, Luka has displayed one of the best runs of individual form ever in the NBA, averaging 40 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists a night. When Luka is in such terrorizing form, no defense is safe and definitely not this Spurs’ defense who are the worst in the entire NBA.
Mavericks: -6.5 (-110)
Bet $5+ on any sport pre-game ML, Get $150 If Your Bet Wins with DraftKings Sportsbook