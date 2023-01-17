Davidson vs Dayton Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 17 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

UD Arena will host an Atlantic 10 Conference NCAAB matchup between the Davidson Wildcats and the Dayton Flyers on Tuesday.

The Wildcats are 9-9 (2-4) this season and are riding a three-game losing streak after coming off a 67-65 road loss on Saturday against the George Mason Patriots.

The Flyers are 12-6 (4-1) and are coming off a 63-62 home loss against the VCU Rams on Friday.

Davidson Wildcats vs Dayton Flyers Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Davidson Wildcats +400 +10 (-110) Over 129 (-110) Dayton Flyers -550 -10 (-110) Under 129 (-110)

Davidson Wildcats vs Dayton Flyers Match Details

Fixture: Davidson Wildcats vs Dayton Flyers

Time and date: Tuesday, January 17, 2023; 7:00 pm ET

Venue: UD Arena, Dayton, OH

Davidson Wildcats vs Dayton Flyers Key Stats

The Wildcats are a decent offensive team, scoring 70.9 points per game. They have been passing the basketball well as they are averaging 12.9 assists over the course of the season.

Senior guard Foster Loyer has led the team thus far and is averaging 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists, and 1.8 steals in 35.3 minutes per game. Despite his point total, he has struggled throughout the season, shooting just 37.7 percent from the floor this year.

Their defense has room for improvement this year as they are allowing 69.5 points per game. The Wildcats have struggled to disrupt mistakes though as they are averaging 1.3 blocks and 5.9 steals per game up to this point. If they can get their bodies in front of the shooter more often, they will be in a great spot.

The Flyers are doing an okay job on the offensive side of the ball as they are scoring 68.2 points per outing and shooting 47% from the field. Sophomore forward Daron Holmes II has been doing well, averaging 19.4 points, 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists, two blocks, and 0.6 steals per game in 34.4 minutes this season.

Defensively, they have dominated as they have given up just 58.6 points per game. They have been disruptive as they are averaging five blocks and 4.8 steals per game throughout the year.

Davidson Wildcats vs Dayton Flyers Best Picks and Prediction

Both programs have been playing similarly this year and this should be a great battle. Their respective defenses have been doing well as of late as Davidson has allowed 68.5 points in their previous four games while Dayton has given up 57.8 points in their last five games.

The road team is 6-2-1 ATS in their previous nine games against one another, so go with the Davidson Wildcats to keep the game close and cover the spread here.

Pick: Davidson Wildcats +10 (-110)

