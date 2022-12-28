Davidson vs Fordham Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 28 | A-10 | College Basketball

The Atlantic-10 debuts for each team will be against the Fordham Rams and Davidson Wildcats.

The Wildcats enter this contest with a record of 7-5 overall and two losses in a row.

The Rams, on the other hand, enter the game as one of the hottest teams in the nation with a record of 12-1 and 11 straight victories.

Davidson vs Fordham Betting Odds

Teams Money line Over/Under Davidson Wildcats -120 Over 142.5 (-105) Fordham Rams +100 Under 142.5 (-115)

Davidson vs Fordham Match Details

Fixture: Davidson Wildcats at Fordham Rams

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 28 at 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Rose Hill Gym, NYC, New York

Davidson vs Fordham Key Stats

With two straight losses, the Wildcats ended their non-conference play with a 7-5 record. Now that conference play has begun, the Wildcats can focus on that and try to win the league. Last Wednesday afternoon, the Wildcats lost 73-70 to Northeastern at home in their final game before the A-10 season.

This season, the Wildcats are averaging just over 74 points per game, while shooting 34% from three-point range and 45% from the field as a whole. As a result of their aggressiveness around the basket, they make an average of 16 free throws per game compared to just over 10 for their opponents.

To begin the year, the Rams were almost unbeatable in non-conference action. The Rams were close to having a perfect season until they lost to then-No. 10 Arkansas. Instead, they were content with a 12-1 record and 11 straight victories going into league play.

For this game, the Rams would ideally have Quisenberry return, which should boost the squad's overall offense and field goal percentage. Nearly 76 points are scored by the Rams per game, while only 67 are allowed by the opposition. They are hitting 36% from three-point range and 45% from the field.

The Rams' superior defense may be more a result of their comparatively light schedule than anything else. The Wildcats will have to attack the rim to put the Rams' interior defense under pressure.

Additionally, any edge the Rams may have on the glass will be countered by the Wildcats' shoddy ball handling, which results in over 15 turnovers per game. Expect the Wildcats to play a more productive offensive game to end the Rams' winning streak.

Pick: Wildcats (-120)

