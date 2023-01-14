Davidson vs George Mason Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 14 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The George Mason Patriots will be at home to face the Davidson Wildcats on Saturday for an Atlantic 10 Conference matchup. George Mason is 10-7, and they recently suffered a one-point loss to Saint Louis. Meanwhile, Davidson is 9-7, and they just lost to Richmond despite being slight favorites. Davidson has won each of the past five head-to-head meetings, so we'll see if George Mason can snap this streak today at home.

Davidson Wildcats vs. George Mason Patriots Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Davidson Wildcats +4 (-110) Over 135.5 (-110) +160 George Mason Patriots -4 (-110) Under 135.5 (-110) -189

Davidson Wildcats vs. George Mason Patriots Match Details

Fixture: Davidson Wildcats @ George Mason Patriots

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: EagleBank Arena

Davidson Wildcats vs. George Mason Patriots Key Stats

Davidson is averaging 102.9 points per 100 possessions, and Foster Loyer, who led the Wildcats in scoring last year, has been their best player. The senior guard averages 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 1.8 steals per game. Loyer plays 35.2 minutes also, and along with Sam Mennenga (15.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG), these two carry the offense. Defensively, they've been decent as a team, but overall they can improve on the glass, as they tend to get outrebounded by a wide margin in losses.

George Mason has four players who have a scoring average in the double digits, and their leading scorer Josh Oduro has been huge. Oduro averages 13.8 points, 7.7 rebounds, and he shoots 52% from the field. He also adds 2.8 assists, displaying his versatility, but he also commits 2.8 turnovers per contest.

On defense, the Patriots fare okay, but they don't really force many turnovers. On average, opponents turn the ball over just 11.1 times per game, and turnover differential can sometimes be the difference maker for the hosts.

Davidson Wildcats vs. George Mason Patriots Betting Prediction

Davidson has gone a respectable 4-4 in games away from home, but they're just 2-5 ATS in day games, which could come into play today with the early start time. George Mason is 7-2 ATS in day games, and they're 7-2 ATS at home, which bodes well for them. Considering that the favorite has covered each of the last five head-to-head meetings, expect George Mason to win and cover, which would be their first win over Davidson since 2017.

Prediction: George Mason -4 (-110)

