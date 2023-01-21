Dayton vs. George Washington Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Dayton Flyers and the George Washington Colonials are squaring off in the nation's capital this afternoon. This is the only meeting between the schools this season.

Dayton is 5-1 in the A10 this season, with the only loss coming by one against VCU. Their first two conference road games were double-digit victories. The Flyers are 13-6 overall and tied for first in the conference ahead of today's game.

GWU is coming off a nail-biting three-point win over George Mason on Monday. It pushed them to 3-2 in the conference and 9-9 overall this season. The Colonials lost their last home game and will look to bounce back.

This matinee could see either school record a second straight win. Let's see who comes out on top between the flyers and the Colonials.

Dayton vs. George Washington Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Dayton -6.5 (-110) Over 138.5 (-115) -275 George Washington +6.5 (-110) Under 138.5 (-105) +220

Dayton vs. George Washington Match Details

Fixture: Dayton Flyers @ George Washington Colonials

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21, 12:30 p.m. EST

Venue: Charles E. Smith Center

Dayton vs. George Washington Key Stats

The teams play at different paces but have similar efficiency offensively.

Dayton is only scoring 68.2 points per game, but shooting 47.3% as a team, 48th in the nation.

GWU averages 75.6 points per game and shoots a slightly better 47.5% as a team, 45th nationally.

Defensively, Dayton is limiting opponents to 58.7 points per game, 9th in the country. Their foes only shoot 26.9% from three (6th) and 37.7% overall (6th). They also average 5.3 blocks per game.

The Colonials' opponents are putting up 72.9 points per game against them. They shoot 34.4% from beyond the arc and 44.9% from the field.

Dayton pulls down more boards per game. As a team, they average 37.9 rebounds per game, while GWU averages 33.3 boards per contest.

Dayton vs. George Washington Betting Prediction

Dayton's defense is the separator between the two teams. Offensively, they may play at different tempos, but they knock down shots at the same rate. However, the Flyers are more likely to force misses and grab rebounds than the Colonials are. Dayton will continue their A10 dominance with another double-digit win on the road over a conference rival.

Prediction: Dayton -6.5 (-110)

