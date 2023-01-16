de Minaur vs. Hsu Prediction, Odds, Line, Pick, and Preview: January 17| Australian Open 2023

Alex de Minaur is seeded No.22 as he enters the 2023 Australian Open for the sixth time in his career. The 23-year-old is the fan favorite as he hails from Australia. After Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from the tournament, the onus is on Alex to deliver for his country. Last year was his best in the tournament as he managed to reach the round of 16. Alex is renowned for his ability to cover the court with lightning-quick speed and reaction. He is a right-handed player with a double-handed backhand. He achieved a career-high ranking of 15th in June 2021, and will now face Yu Hsiou Hsu in the first round of the Grand Slam.

Yu comes from Taipei, China and is currently ranked 208th in the ATP rankings, which is also his career-best ranking. The 23-year-old played in the Nonthaburi Challenger Cup in Thailand, where he lost in the quarterfinal against Llyod Harris. However, the youngster has had a good start to 2023, winning five of the six games he has played on hard courts. This will surely put him in a good place coming into this major tournament. However, he has a tough task as he faces one of the brightest young talents the tennis world has.

Alex de Minaur vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu: Betting Odds

Player Moneyline Spread Over/Under Alex de Minaur -1800 -8.5 (-135) Over 28.5 (-120) Yu Hsiou Hsu +900 +8.5 (+115) Under 28.5 (+100)

Alex has reached the round of 16 not just in the Australian Open, but also in other Grand Slams a number of times and it is high time he pushes for more. He has eight titles to his name, all of which have been 250 ATP titles. There have been no 500 or 1000 Masters titles yet.

Yu has a big challenge and a great chance to defeat the crowd favorite in the first round of the tournament.

Alex de Minaur vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu: Match Details

Fixture: Alex de Minaur @ Yu Hsiou Hsu

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 17, 3:00 a.m. ET

Venue: Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne Park

Alex de Minaur vs. Yu Hsiou Hsu: Betting Prediction

This will be the first metweenn between the two players as they have not met each other in the past. Since de Minaur is from Australia, he will have the entire support of the crowd and is a far better-ranked player than Hsu. However, expect the game to be fast and entertaining.

Final Prediction: Total Over 28.5 (-120)

