The Delaware State Hornets will take on the Penn State Nittany Lions at the Bryce Jordan Center in the NCAA on Thursday (December 29).

The Hornets are off to a horrible 1-11 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season. They're eighth in the Mid-Eastern Conference and are on a massive ten-game losing streak. They're coming off a 58-51 loss against the Wagner Seahawks (58-51) in their previous outing.

Meanwhile, the Lions, who are a brilliant 9-3 on the season, are seventh in the Big Ten Conference and on a three-game winning streak. They beat the Quinnipiac Bobcats 77-68 in their last outing.

Delaware State Hornets vs Penn State Nittany Lions: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Delaware State Hornets +4000 +30 (-110) O 135.5 (-110) Penn State Nittany Lions -50000 -30 (-110) U 135.5 (-110)

The Hornets have had a disastrous start to the season with only a single win and 11 big losses. The sole win came against the Immaculata Mighty Macs (104-67). They now have a tough away game to contend with and are coming in with a terrible 0-8 away record.

The team is one of the worst in the league offensively, averaging only 62.7 points per game, which ranks 348th in the nation, while conceding 76.5 points per outing, which ranks 333rd in the nation.

The Lions, meanwhile, have nine wins and only three losses this season. They suffered losses against the Virginia Tech Hokies (61-59), Clemson Tigers (101-94), and Michigan State Spartans (67-58).

The team is impressive offensively, averaging 76.8 points per game, which ranks 100th in the nation, while conceding just 66.6 points per outing, which ranks 127th in the country.

Delaware State Hornets vs Penn State Nittany Lions: Match Details

Fixture: Delaware State Hornet @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29; 02:00 pm ET

Venue: Bryce Jordan Center, Pennsylvania

Delaware State Hornets vs Penn State Nittany Lions: Prediction

The Lions are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games played on a Thursday. They're 14-4-1 against the spread in their last 19 home games and 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 against a team with a losing record. They're 8-3 against the spread in their last 11 games against a team with an away winning percentage of less than .400.

The two teams have faced each other only once before, with the Lions winning that encounter 80-76. Delaware State is going through a terrible run at the moment, which makes Penn State the absolute favorite tonight.

Final Prediction: Nittany Lions -30 (-110)

