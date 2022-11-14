Delaware State vs Villanova Prediction, Odds, Lines, Spread, and Picks - November 14 | 2022-23 NCAAB Season

In a non-conference college basketball matchup, the Villanova Wildcats and the Delaware State Hornets will square off on Monday at The Pavilion. Caleb Daniels (19 points, 37.5 FG%) and Eric Dixon (18 points, 50 FG%) stood out for the Wildcats in their past game, a 68-64 road loss to Temple.

The Hornets defeated Immaculata at home in their most recent matchup, 104-67. Brandon Stone (25 PTS, 9 REB, 73.33 FG%, 2-4 from 3PT) and Khyrie Staten (3-7 from 3PT) were the team's top scorers.

Delaware State vs Villanova Betting Odds

Teams Spread Over/Under Delaware State Hornets +36.5 (-110) Over 135.5 (-114) Villanova Wildcats -36.5 (-110) Under 135.5 (-106)

Delaware State vs Villanova Match Details

Fixture: Hornets at Wildcats

Date and Time: Monday, November 14 at 6:30 PM ET

Venue: Finneran Pavilion, PA

Delaware State vs Villanova Key Stats

Villanova made significant changes during the offseason, but the season has started off slowly. The Wildcats defeated La Salle 81-68 to start the season but lost to the Temple Owls 68-64 in their final game. The Wildcats scored only 24 points in the first quarter and were unable to make up ground in the second.

The Wildcats' best scorer was the guard Caleb Daniels, who had 19 points, three rebounds, and two assists. Villanova's attack must start slowly in this contest.

The Hornets, who will be playing on the other side of the contest, have a 1-1 record thus far this season. The defense was terrible in the first game against Virginia Tech, allowing 95 points, and they were thoroughly defeated. The Hornets' offense was considerably better in the first game against Immaculata, scoring 104 points to help them win easily.

Brandon Stone, a forward, had a strong game and finished with 25 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists. Khyrie Staten also had a strong day, scoring 21 points and dishing out six assists. The Hornets' defense will need to be far better than it was in the previous game if they are to have any chance of winning this one.

Delaware State vs Villanova Best Picks and Prediction

The Wildcats are 4-1 against the spread in their last five home games. In Delaware State's previous four games on Monday, the over was 4-0. In the Hornets' previous nine games overall, the over is 7-1-1. In the Hornets' previous eight away games against a team with a home winning percentage higher than 600, the over is 7-1.

This game will include plenty of scoring. Delaware State will find it difficult to defend against the Wildcats after allowing 95 points in the opening game. Additionally, I anticipate that the Hornets will have more offensive success, which will result in the game going over the total. Place your bet on the Over.

Pick: Over 135.5 (-114)

