Delaware vs Charleston Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, Picks, and Preview - January 7 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Charleston Cougars will be hosting the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday in a battle of Colonial Athletic Association schools. 23rd-ranked Charleston is 15-1, including 3-0 in conference play, previously defeating NC A&T on the road. Delaware is 9-6, most recently taking down Elon at home. These schools split the season last year, but we'll see if red-hot Charleston can keep rolling today.

Delaware Blue Hens vs. Charleston Cougars Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens +12 (-110) Over 148 (-110) +550 Charleston Cougars -12 (-110) Under 148 (-110) -833

Odds Courtesy of Caesars Sportsbook

Delaware Blue Hens vs. Charleston Cougars Match Details

Fixture: Delaware Blue Hens @ Charleston Cougars

Date & Time: Saturday, January 7, 5:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: TD Arena

Delaware Blue Hens vs. Charleston Cougars Key Stats

Delaware is averaging 104.1 points per 100 possessions, and junior guard Jameer Nelson Jr. has been huge for them. Nelson Jr. is the son of former NBA guard Jameer Nelson, and he averages a team-high 19.7 points per game. Teammate J.J. Davis has been key, too, chipping in with 16.6 points per game, but overall the Blue Hens haven't been consistent on defense. Delaware has won six of their last eight, but in those two losses, they allowed opponents to shoot over 52% in each loss. Today, they'll need to get stops right from the tip to take down Charleston, who are on fire.

Charleston have been solid on offense, scoring 112.3 points per 100 possessions. They have a very balanced scoring attack, with five players averaging over 10 PPG. The Cougars chuck up a lot of threes (29.9 per game), and they convert a mediocre 33.4%, but their rebounding has helped them separate themselves. As a team, they pull down 39.8 boards per game, with 11.9 of those coming on the offensive glass. Today, they'll look to control the glass again and win their 15th straight.

Delaware Blue Hens vs. Charleston Cougars Betting Prediction

Charleston is impressively 10-5 ATS, including 6-3 ATS at home. Delaware has several talented scorers, but their defense, especially on the road, hasn't been good enough. Back the Cougars here to win and cover as they've gone 3-1 ATS in their previous four and because they are too disciplined and experienced to lose focus.

Prediction: Charleston -12 (-110)

