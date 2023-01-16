Delaware vs. Northeastern Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 16 | 2022-23 NCAA Basketball Season

The Delaware Blue Hens and the Northeastern Huskies will meet tonight, with both schools looking to bounce back from a loss.

Delaware lost by 24 at Hofstra their last time out, dropping their conference record to 2-3. It was their second consecutive loss on the road, and they'll try to end that skid tonight. They are 10-8 for the season.

Northeastern lost at home to Drexel on Saturday, their third loss in a four-game span. Like Delaware, the loss took their CAA record down to 2-3 this season. Overall, they are 6-10 and have lost two straight at home.

Both teams need to get back on track. Below, we'll find out how these teams stack up ahead of their clash in Boston tonight.

Delaware vs. Northeastern Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Money Line Delaware +2.5 (-110) Over 136.5 (-110) +118 Northeastern -2.5 (-110) Under 136.5 (-110) -142

Odds are courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Delaware vs. Northeastern Match Details

Fixture: Delaware Blue Hens @ Northeastern Huskies

Date and Time: Monday, January 16, 2023 6:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Matthews Arena

Delaware vs. Northeastern Key Stats

The visiting Delaware Blue Hens have scored 69.9 points per game, 229th in the nation this season. They hit 43.9% of their shots (216th) and 30.8% of their three-point attempts (318th).

Northeastern only puts up 65.7 points per game, 317th nationally. They shoot 42.4% as a team from the floor (291st), but 33.2% from beyond the arc (232nd).

Defensively, Delaware is giving up 71.2 points per game (241st). Their opponents shoot 44.5% from the field, 261st in the nation, and 36.2% from three-point range, 313th. They get 6.7 steals per game and 4.6 blocks.

Northeastern holds their foes to 69.7 points per game, 202nd nationwide. They hold opponents to 33.1% on triples (175th) and 43.5% from the floor (208th). The Huskies average 5.6 steals per contest with 4.3 blocks.

Northeastern has a slight rebound edge as they grab 36.4 boards per game. Delaware has only pulled 33.5 rebounds per game this season.

Delaware vs. Northeastern Betting Prediction

Both teams are pretty unremarkable, but Northeastern has the edge of being at home. Besides the Drexel game on Saturday, they have been competitive in every home game even if they didn't win. Delaware's road performances have generally been poor this season. Taking Northeastern straight up seems like the best play for this game.

Prediction: Northeastern Money Line (-142)

