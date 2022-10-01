Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders, Prediction, Line, Picks, and Odds - October 2 | 2022 NFL Season | Week 4

The Denver Broncos will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. The Broncos are in second place in the standings with a win percentage of 0.667. They have won two and lost a game this season.

The Raiders are last in the standings and have lost all their three games so far this season. They are struggling very badly and will look to make a change in this game.

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD OVER/UNDER BRONCOS +125 +2.5(+100) o45.5(-107) RAIDERS -134 -2.5(-109) u45.5(-107)

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Match Details

Fixture: Denver Broncos @ Las Vegas Raiders

Date & Time: Sunday, October 2; 4:25 pm EDT

Venue: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Key Stats

The Broncos have faired well in their offense, with the quarterback covering 743 passing yards at a completion percentage of 59.4 percent. The team has done well while rushing and has covered 353 yards at an average of 4.2 yards per attempt.

The defense has done its job and has contributed to its success. Broncos have 184 tackles combined. They have not let other teams break into their own half and score big.

The Raiders are struggling at the moment. They have covered 854 passing yards at an average of 7.1 yards per attempt. Quarterback Derek Carr has contributed immensly to this with 850 passing yards and six touchdowns in three games.

While rushing, the team has covered 240 yards at an average of 4.5 yards per attempt. The team is doing better in this than the previous season.

The defense of the team has been on the shoulders of Divine Deablo. He has 30 tackles to his name and leads the team's defensive charts.

TEAM PASSING YARDS/GAME RUSHING YARDS/ GAME PASSING TOUCH DOWNS BRONCOS 247.7 117.7 2 LAS VEGAS 284.7 80 6

Denver Broncos vs Las Vegas Raiders Best Picks and Prediction

Derek Carr will be the pick of the game. He has been solid for the team and has 6 passing touchdowns and 4 interceptions to his name. He is averaging similar to last season and is very consistent for the team with his overall contributions in the offense. Against the Broncos, he will play a key role.

The offense of the Broncos is not very effective and looks blunt at the moment. They will find it difficult to penetrate the defense of the raiders, who have done reasonably well till now.

The Raiders will win the game with an overall contribution from the entire team.

Pick :- Derek Carr, Passing touchdowns over 1.5(-120)

Prediction :- Take Las Vegas on the spread, -2.5(-109)

