Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, and Spreads - January 13 | 2022-23 NBA Regular Season

The Denver Nuggets will be on the road to take on the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday night.

The Nuggets are 28-13 this season and are on a four-gaming winning streak after coming off a 126-97 home win on Wednesday against the Phoenix Suns.

The Clippers are 22-21 and are coming off a 113-101 home win on Tuesday against the Dallas Mavericks.

Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets @ Los Angeles Clippers

Date and Time: Friday, January 13, 2023, 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Injury Report

There are a bunch of injuries throughout both teams during the season. Denver has some key players on the injury report with Jamal Murray, Nikola Jokic, Jeff Green, and Bruce Brown all being key components to the rotation.

Los Angeles is dealing with two players on the injury report as Luke Kennard and Paul George are expected to be ruled out for this matchup as well.

Nuggets vs Clippers Injury Report:

PLAYER TEAM INJURY STATUS Luke Kennard Los Angeles Clippers Calf Out Paul George Los Angeles Clippers Hamstring Out Peyton Watson Denver Nuggets Adductor Out Jamal Murray Denver Nuggets Ankle Probable Nikola Jokic Denver Nuggets Wrist Questionable Jeff Green Denver Nuggets Hand Out Collin Gillespie Denver Nuggets Leg Out Bruce Brown Denver Nuggets Calf Probable

Nuggets vs Clippers Betting Odds & Spreads

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Nuggets +2 (-105) O 224.5 (-110) +115 Clippers -2 (-115) U 224.5 (-110) -135

Denver Nuggets vs. Los Angeles Clippers Starting 5s

Nuggets: PG Jamal Murray, SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF Michael Porter, PF Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Jokic

Clippers: PG Terrence Mann, SG Nicolas Batum, SF Kawhi Leonard, PF Marcus Morris, C Ivica Zubac

Nuggets vs. Clippers Betting Prediction

This is the third of their four regular-season games against one another and the Nuggets won both games by double-digits so far this season.

Looking at the offenses in the previous four games, there is a huge difference here as Denver is scoring 122.8 points per game while Los Angeles is averaging 106.8 points per game.

Without Paul George, the Clippers are going to struggle to score enough to keep up as Kawhi Leonard is trying to be more consistent.

The Nuggets have covered the spread in six of their previous eight road games against the Clippers, so go with the Denver Nuggets getting a couple of points on the road here.

Prediction: Denver Nuggets +2 (-105)

