Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Prediction: Injury Report, Starting 5s, Betting Odds and Spread - January 2 | 2022-23 NBA Season

The Denver Nuggets will visit the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first of four meetings this season.

The 24-12 Nuggets are currently in first place in the Western Conference as they have won seven of their past eight games. Denver is an elite unit offensively, ranking fifth in points per game and second in offensive rating. Their defense hasn't been as good, however, ranking 17th in opponents points per game and 25th in defensive rating.

The 16-21 Timberwolves are currently in eleventh place in the Western Conference, thanks to a six-game losing streak. Minnesota has been underwhelming on both sides of the ball, ranking 15th in points per game, 21st in offensive rating, 22nd in opponents points per game, and 16th in defensive rating.

The Nuggets are 10-9 on the road while the Timberwolves are 9-9 at home.

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Match Details

Fixture: Denver Nuggets at Minnesota Timberwolves

Date and Time: Monday, January 2nd, 8:00 p.m. EST

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nuggets vs. Timberwolves Injury Report

The Nuggets will be without forward Jeff Green, who is sidelined for the sixth consecutive game with a fractured left hand and a sprained finger.

The Minnesota Timberwolves will be without star big man Karl Anthony-Towns, who remains out with a right calf strain. Forward Taurean Prince also remains sidelined with a right shoulder subluxation. Point guard Jordan McLaughlin is also out as he deals with a left calf strain.

Player Team Status Injury Jeff Green Denver Nuggets Out Hand Karl Anthony-Towns Minnesota Timberwolves Out Calf Taurean Prince Minnesota Timberwolves Out Shoulder Jordan McLaughlin Minnesota Timberwolves Out Calf

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Odds and Spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Denver Nuggets -2(-110) Over 233(-110) -132 Minnesota Timberwolves +2(-110) Under 233(-110) +112

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Starting 5s

Nuggets - PG Jamal Murray, SG Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, SF Michael Porter Jr., PF Aaron Gordon, C Nikola Jokic

Timberwolves - PG D'Angelo Russell, SG Anthony Edwards, SF Kyle Anderson, PF Jaden McDaniels, C Rudy Gobert

Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Betting Prediction

While the Nuggets have played their best basketball of the season as of late, winning seven of their past eight games, the Minnesota Timberwolves have been stuck in their worst stretch of the season, losing six games in a row. Meanwhile, Nuggets star Nikola Jokic has been playing at the MVP level once again. Look for the Nuggets to continue their winning ways as they win by at least three points.

Prediction: Nuggets -2 (-110)

