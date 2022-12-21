Denver vs Oregon State Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 21 | Summit battles PAC-12 | College Basketball

The non-conference matchup between the Denver Pioneers and the Oregon State Beavers will tip off on Wednesday at the Gill Coliseum in Corvallis, Oregon, as the college basketball betting action continues.

This is the first meeting between the two institutions since the Pioneers defeated the Beavers 54-53 at home as an 8-point underdog in 2000. This time around, the Pioneers are 7.5-point underdogs, with 138 stipulated as the total points for the tie.

Denver vs Oregon State Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Denver Pioneers +250 +7.5 (-110) Over 138 (-110) Oregon State Beavers -320 -7.5 (-110) Under 138 (-110)

Denver vs Oregon State Match Details

Fixture: Denver Pioneers at Oregon State Beavers

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 21 at 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Gill Coliseum, Corvallis, OR

Denver vs Oregon State Key Stats

The Pioneers played one game last week, winning at home on December 14 against the Colorado Christian Cougars, 85-74. Against the Division II team, the Pioneers had a field goal percentage of 64.0% and an assist-to-turnover ratio of 16/15. The Pioneers had trouble handling the ball once more following two road defeats at No. 19 UCLA (87-64) and Sacramento State (87-85 in overtime).

The Pioneers suffered a narrow 83-66 loss to the Omaha Mavericks on Monday. They had a poor start to conference play, dropping the second half 46-29 and finishing with 15 turnovers.

In December, the Beavers (6-6) are 3-2 against the spread and straight up. In contrast to their three triumphs at home over Washington (66-65), Seattle (73-58), and Green Bay (65-56), they have dropped two road games against USC (63-62) and Texas A&M (72-54).

The Beavers' Sunday game against the Phoenix ended in a 16-point underdog loss. Green Bay trimmed the deficit in the final minutes as they had a lead of up to 17 points. In both the KenPom and NCAA NET rankings, the Beavers are ranked 216 and 219, respectively. The Beavers score 99.2 points per 100 possessions while giving up 102.5 points in return.

Denver vs Oregon Betting Prediction

Though one can only hope they'll cover a 5.5-point spread, expect the Beavers to slow the game down and win on the strength of their defense.

It's challenging to score against the Beavers, but the Pioneers are a poor defensive team that also commits a lot of turnovers. In terms of turnover percentage, the Pioneers rank 302nd in the country. Tonight, bet on the Beavers to win and cover the spread.

Pick: Oregon State Beavers -7.5 (-110)

