DePaul vs Creighton Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 25 | College Basketball

At 4:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, the 6-6 DePaul Blue Demons and 7-6 Creighton Blue Jays will square off. The Blue Demons have dropped three of their last four games and two in a row. In their game against Butler on Thursday, the Blue Jays snapped a six-game losing streak.

The Blue Demons are 2-3 on the road this year, while the Blue Jays are 5-1 at home. The total for the game is 146 points, with the Blue Jays as the 15.5-point favorites.

DePaul vs Creighton Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under DePaul Blue Demons +950 +15.5 (-110) Over 146 (-110) Creighton Bluejays -1650 -15.5 (-110) Under 146 (-110)

DePaul vs Creighton Match Details

Fixture: DePaul Blue Demons at Creighton Bluejays

Date and Time: Sunday, December 25, at 4:30 PM ET

Venue: CenturyLink Center, Omaha, Nebraska

DePaul vs Creighton Key Stats

If the Blue Demons want to compete in the Big East this season, they have their work cut out for them. After beating Minnesota to start the season 3-0, the Blue Demons dropped six of their next nine games, including their conference opener against St. John's. If they don't improve their shooting and their defense, this season might last a while.

The Blue Demons' most recent defeat came at the hands of cross-town rival Northwestern. The Blue Demons were outscored 44-19 after the half while being restricted to 45 points on 30.8 percent shooting. The Blue Demons had 22 turnovers and were outrebounded 43-33, but the Wildcats' defense stood out.

The Bluejays are significantly better than their record suggests, having defeated the top-10 Arkansas and rated Texas Tech teams while narrowly losing to 14th-ranked Arizona and second-ranked Texas. Although the selection committee won't ignore these defeats, it's important to note that the Blue Jays' 7-6 record still has them rated 24th in the nation.

In their most recent game, the Bluejays defeated conference foe Butler by a score of 22. The Bulldogs were allowed a total of 56 points, including 22 in the second half. Despite only having a six-point lead at the half, the Blue Jays came out firing in the second half to extend their lead. They made eight of 16 three-point attempts and shot 56.0% from the field overall.

DePaul vs Creighton Betting Prediction

The Blue Demons are a club that ranks 303rd in field goal percentage, 284th in rebounds per game, 321st in points allowed, and 341st in rebounds allowed. The Blue Jays will play a stellar game and will take it to the Blue Demons. A superior squad with a cocky attitude bet on the Bluejays to come out on top in this one and cover the spread tonight.

Pick: Creighton Bluejays -15.5 (-110)

