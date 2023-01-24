DePaul vs Georgetown Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 24 | Big East | College Basketball

When the DePaul Blue Demons (9-11) take on the Georgetown Hoyas (5-15) on Tuesday night, they will be attempting to end their six-game road losing streak.

The Blue Demons are 9.5-point underdogs after losing to Providence by a score of 75–64. The Hoyas were 17-point underdogs when they lost at Xavier 95–82.

In their last 10 matches against the Hoyas, the Blue Demons have a 6-4 record.

DePaul vs Georgetown Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under DePaul Blue Demons -140 -2.5 (-110) Over 148.5 (-110) Georgetown Hoyas +120 +2.5 (-110) Under 148.5 (-110)

DePaul vs Georgetown Match Details

Fixture: DePaul Blue Demons at Georgetown Hoyas

Date and Time: Tuesday, January 24 at 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

DePaul vs Georgetown Key Stats

The Blue Demons' last game was a defeat to the Friars, which followed their victory over the Musketeers. With a victory over the Hoyas, they'll strive to recover from the setback and record their second victory in the past three games as well as their fourth straight triumph over the Hoyas.

The Blue Demons average 71.4 points per contest. In their most recent game, they shot 44.3% from the field and 33.3% from beyond the arc, scoring 64 points overall.

With 74.6 points conceded per game, the Blue Demons' defense has been weak. They lost their previous game by a score of 75 points, so they will need to play better to prevail.

The Hoyas are in the midst of a 10-game losing streak and have had a difficult season. By defeating the Blue Demons, who will be their first conference opponent of the season, they will attempt to end their losing run.

With 71.9 points per game, the Hoyas are scoring well. In their most recent game, they scored 82 points and made 31.8 percent of their three-point attempts while shooting 50 percent from the field.

Averaging 78.6 points per game, the Hoyas' defense has been weak. In their previous game, they gave up 95 points, so they will need to put in a much stronger effort to win.

DePaul vs Georgetown Betting Prediction

The Hoyas have dropped 10 straight contests, but in their last two games, when they fell to highly talented opponents, they displayed some flashes of brilliance. This season, they have displayed strong offensive play, particularly at home, where they are averaging over 72 points per game.

They aggressively attack the offensive glass, grabbing more than 11 offensive rebounds per game at home, which will offer them more opportunities to score.

The Hoyas have done an excellent job of defending the ball at home and won't provide the Blue Demons with many opportunities for easy goals. The Hoyas won't be slowed down by the Blue Demons, who have struggled defensively so far, allowing more than 74 points per game. So, take the Hoyas ATS in this one.

Pick: Georgetown Hoyas +2.5 (-110)

