DePaul vs Providence Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - January 21 | Big East | College Basketball

On Saturday, a Big East matchup between the DePaul Blue Demons and Providence Friars will take place in Rhode Island. The Blue Demons are now 8-10 overall for the season, two games below.500.

Additionally, the Blue Demons have a poor 2-5 record so far in the Big East Conference.

The Friars now have a record of 14-4 and are ranked 22nd in the league. They have dropped their last two games and are currently 6-2 in conference play. The game is set to start at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

DePaul vs Providence Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under DePaul Blue Demons +370 +9.5 (-115) Over 146.5 (-110) Providence Friars -500 -9.5 (-105) Under 146.5 (-110)

DePaul vs Providence Match Details

Fixture: DePaul Blue Demons at Providence Friars

Date and Time: Saturday, January 21 at 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Dunkin' Donuts Center, Rhode Island

DePaul vs Providence Key Stats

The Blue Demons have been unable to fully recover this season and have spent the majority of the year hovering around the 500 mark. They have lost three of their last five games, but are coming off their greatest win of the season, a 73-72 victory on Wednesday night against the eighth-ranked Xavier Musketeers. In five conference games, the Blue Demons' victory was just their second of the year.

The Blue Demons have a strong home record this season (7-3) but have struggled away from home, going just 2-5. Their scoring offense ranks 137th in the nation as of their entry. The team's overall shooting performance places them 282nd in the nation.

With two straight Big East losses entering this contest, the Friars have encountered their first difficult patch of the year. Prior to losing their final two games, the Friars, who started the season 6-0 in the Big East, enjoyed a nine-game winning streak.

If the Friars want to start winning again, they must regain their offensive rhythm. They have the 26th-best scoring offense in the country. The team's field goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage are rated 49th and 155th, respectively. The Friars are 210th in the country with turnovers, indicating that their basketball defense is slightly below average.

DePaul vs Providence Betting Prediction

The Blue Demons' team is ranked just 286th in the nation in terms of points allowed, so the Friars will have a clear advantage there. With the Blue Demons' weak defense and the Friars' 49th-ranked shooting percentage in the nation, they should be able to fully take advantage of it.

There shouldn't be a clear advantage in the basketball department because both teams are equally careless with it. Expect the Friars to win their 11th straight home game against a Blue Demons team that will struggle to stay up.

Pick: Providence Friars -9.5 (-105)

Poll : 0 votes