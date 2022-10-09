Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 9 | 2022 NFL Football Season

The New England Patriots will play host to the Detroit Lions in the NFL on Sunday (October 9).

The two teams have had very similar seasons, finding themselves 1-3 entering Week 5. The Patriots fought hard last week but lost 27-24 to the Green Bay Packers on the road. Last Sunday, meanwhile, the Lions lost a thriller to the visiting Seattle Seahawks, 48-45.

The Pats and Lions last met in 2018, where Detroit won 26-10, but now both teams' rosters look a lot different.

Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Lions @ New England Patriots

Date & Time: Sunday, October 9; 1:00 pm EDT

Venue: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Massachusetts

Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Detroit Lions +3.5 (-115) Over 45.5 (-110) +140 New England Patriots -3.5 (-105) Under 45.5 (-110) -165

Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Key Stats

The Lions' offense has played well through four weeks, but their defense is arguably the worst in the league right now.

Running backs Jamaal Williams and D'Andre Swift have been very solid, and collectively the Lions average 5.9 yards per carry. Swift missed last week's contest, and he's already been ruled out for Sunday, which is a big blow.

However, Williams has been a great backup, and last week as a starter, he totaled 108 rushing yards and two rushing TDs. QB Jared Goff has gotten off to a better start here in his second season in Detroit, as he has 1,126 yards through the air, 11 TDs, and just three picks so far.

Last game, he threw for 378 yards, the most he's ever had in a Lions uniform. The Patriots' defense is pretty average, but they are one of the more disciplined teams in the league, as they've only been penalized 13 times this season.

The Patriots will be forced to start third-string rookie QB Bailey Zappe for Sunday's game. Zappe was drafted in the fourth round out of Western Kentucky, and he only has 15 passing attempts as a pro. He looked competent when he played last week, but we'll see if he can maintain that level of play for four full quarters.

The Lions' defense has been terrible, and last week was a prime example of this. They surrendered 555 yards and 48 points to the Seahawks, who have a subpar offense.

On the year, Detroit has especially struggled against the run. New England's two main running backs, Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson, should be able to take advantage of this, as they've already combined for 557 rushing yards this season.

Detroit Lions vs New England Patriots Betting Prediction

This game has the potential to be a shootout, even with the Patriots starting an unproven rookie quarterback. Detroit has had the over hit in all of their games this year, and for New England, their last seven home games have gone over.

This should be a pretty high scoring game as well, so back the over here. Also, look for Detroit to come in to Foxborough and cover by at least a field goal, as their offense has been able to keep them in games all season long.

Prediction: Lions +3.5 (-110) & Over 45.5 (-110)

