Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 18 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Detroit Lions will host the Washington Commanders on Sunday afternoon. The Lions dropped their season opener 38-35 to the Philadelphia Eagles. Meanwhile, the Commanders came out on top versus the Jacksonville Jaguars, 28-23. Neither of these franchises have been great in recent years, so they'll hope to have better seasons this time around.

The Lions' comeback fell short last Sunday as Jalen Hurts and the Eagles' offense was too much to handle. This week they'll try to slow down a Commanders offense that isn't as strong on paper. Former second overall pick Carson Wentz is now Washington's quarterback, and his debut was pretty solid. Wentz totaled 313 yards through the air and finished with four TDs. He threw two picks but did enough for his team to notch the victory.

Wentz, who is now in his seventh year with his third team, has something to prove, and he'll look to keep this momentum going into Week 2. Detroit's defense, understandably, had issues with the Eagles, but the Commanders could still take advantage of their weaknesses.

Lions running back D'Andre Swift had an excellent opening week, recording 144 rushing yards and one score. He'll feature a lot against Washington, and he's also reliable as a pass-catcher. Quarterback Jared Goff was taken first overall back in 2016, one spot ahead of Carson Wentz. These QBs have had similar career trajectories and could have added incentive in Sunday's matchup. Goff had a decent year with Detroit last year and played okay last week, but he'll need to be more accurate and consistent against Washington.

Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders match details

Fixture: Washington Commanders @ Detroit Lions

Date & Time: Sunday September 18, 1:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Ford Field, Detroit, MI

Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders betting odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Washington Commanders +100 +1.5 (-110) Over 48.5 (-110) Detroit Lions -120 -1.5 (-110) Under 48.5 (-110)

Detroit Lions vs. Washington Commanders betting prediction

These two quarterbacks have a lot of history and this rivalry of sorts could come into play on Sunday. Although they've only matched up twice (splitting the series), they'll always be linked to one another.

Looking at the total, both teams saw 50 or more points scored in their contests last week. Neither defense is too menacing and in fact the Lions' defense got torched in Week 1. Expect both offenses to show up in this one and look for the total to go over.

Prediction: Over 48.5 (-110)

