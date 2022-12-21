The Detroit Mercy Titans are off to a 5-7 start to the 2022-23 NCAA Basketball season, sixth in the Horizon Conference, and on a two-game losing streak. They are coming off a loss against the Eastern Michigan Spartans (79-77) in their last outing and will now take on the Cincinnati Bearcats, who are 8-4 at the start of the season.

They are fourth in the American Athletic Conference, on a two-game winning streak, and managed to win against the La Salle Explorers (78-60).

The Bearcats will now host this game at the Fifth Third Arena on Wednesday (December 21) where they will look to register their ninth win of the season.

Detroit Mercy Titans vs Cincinnati Bearcats: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under Detroit Mercy Titans +650 +14 (-110) O 153.5 (-110) Cincinnati Bearcats -1000 -14 (-110) U 153.5 (-110)

The Titans have struggled to find their feet so far with five wins and seven losses. The wins have come against teams like the Rochester College Warriors (93-65), the Ohio Bobcats (78-74), the Charlotte 49ers (70-49), the Fort Wayne Mastodons (75-66), and the Tulsa Golden Hurricane (76-72). The team is now searching for their sixth win away from home.

The team is decent on the offensive front, averaging 74.9 points per game, which ranks 141st in the league. They are conceding 76.6 points per game, which ranks 335th in the league.

The Bearcats have started the season on a very positive note with eight wins and four losses. They suffered losses against the Northern Kentucky Norse (64-51), the Ohio State Buckeyes (81-53), the Xavier Musketeers (80-77), and the No.5 Arizona Wildcats (101-93). The team is one of the best in the league in offense, averaging 81.1 points per game, which ranks 35th in the league whereas conceding 69.8 points.

Detroit Mercy Titans vs Cincinnati Bearcats: Match Details

Fixture: Detroit Mercy Titans @ Cincinnati Bearcats

Date & Time: Wednesday, December 21, 07:00 p.m ET

Venue: Fifth Third Arena, Cincinnati, Ohio

Detroit Mercy Titans vs Cincinnati Bearcats: Prediction

The Bearcats are 6-0 against the spread in their last six games overall. They are 5-0 against the spread in their last five games following an against-the-spread win.

The Bearcats are also 5-0 against the spread against a team that has a losing record and 5-0 against a team with a losing percentage of less than .400. They are 6-0 against the spread in their last six home games.

There have been no recent meetings between the two teams but Cincinnati has a clear advantage over Detroit Mercy. Both their offense and defense are better and are the clear favorites for the game.

Final Prediction: Cincinnati -14 (-110)

